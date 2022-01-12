ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Grooming Standards for Men in 2022

By UrbanMatter Staff
urbanmatter.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA few years ago, men’s grooming was a rarely discussed topic. It was very difficult to tell a man to use oils and other products when looking after themselves and ensuring that they are clean and presentable. However, this has so far changed. For instance, there is a...

urbanmatter.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The One Oil Experts Swear By For Stimulating Hair Growth

Struggling with hair loss or thinning locks can make a significant impact on your confidence, and it’s only natural to want to find a solution that can help reverse the damage and thicken your hair effectively. Just as hair loss can stem from a number of factors from your diet to hormones, there are just as many solutions which can help to treat fallout from the root. If you’re not yet ready to turn to the hard hitting regrowth serums or are simply looking for a gentler method for stimulating stronger, thicker strands, there’s one oil which has been well regarded as a promising solution for hair growth.
HAIR CARE
coveteur.com

The Products and Treatments That Actually Work for Thinning Hair

Have you noticed that your ponytail is thinner than it used to be? You’re not alone: Hair loss is very common—about 50 percent of women deal with it at some point in their life for various reasons that include stress, genetics, and hormonal changes—and because of the COVID-19 pandemic, even more people are struggling with it.
HAIR CARE
Cosmopolitan

21 Best Haircuts and Hairstyles for Thin Hair to Try ASAP

Thin hair and fine hair are terms often used interchangeably (I'm guilty of it, too), but let's get something straight—they're not the same thing. “When referring to fine hair, what you’re really talking about is the texture and density of each individual shaft of hair,” explains hairstylist Adam Federico. In other words, it’s possible to have fine hair—but a lot of it. Thin hair, on the other hand, usually refers to the amount of hair that you have on your head. “It doesn’t denote texture, but it does refer to volume,” adds Federico. That said, you can have both thin hair and fine hair (hi, it me), and there's a lot of overlap as far as styling wants and needs, so don't feel like you have to click out of this article if you've got fine hair.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Waxes#Long Hair#Hair Products#Natural Hair#Korean
Woman's World

This Eye Cream Reduces Dark Circles and Puffiness Using Some Unusual Ingredients

Whenever I’m shopping for a new beauty product, my rule of thumb is that if I can’t pronounce any of the ingredients on the label, I won’t buy it. As someone with sensitive skin, I’ve always been a stickler when it comes to natural products. Thankfully, UpCircle Beauty’s eye cream to nix dark circles came onto my radar recently — and it contains two ingredients I not only can pronounce, but often have for breakfast: coffee and maple.
SKIN CARE
Harper's Bazaar

The 13 Best Anti-Aging Neck Creams

We're all familiar with the products needed to firm the skin on our face. But what about our neck? Contrary to popular belief, neck creams aren't just face creams disguised under a new name. "Neck creams are often thicker than facial creams and have ingredients in them to help lift and tighten the neck skin that loses collagen and elastin over time," says board-certified dermatologist Lily Talakoub.
SKIN CARE
goodhousekeeping.com

How to Exfoliate Your Face for Smooth, Glowing Skin — Without Damage

You can get smoother and brighter skin in one step. How? Exfoliating! The key to a vibrant complexion at any age, exfoliation is crucial for speeding up skin cell turnover, which slows over time. The process removes skin’s outer layer of dead cells so its surface is smoother and clearer...
SKIN CARE
shefinds

Is It Possible to Reverse Thinning Hair? We Asked a Dermatologist

Many women and female-identifying people suffer from hair loss and thinning. It can be difficult to talk about as its emotional, psychological and physical effects can be long lasting and overwhelming. Many people wonder if thinning hair can be reversed or prevented, and where to start in their daily haircare routines. For this and other answers to common hair loss and thinning questions, SheFinds reached out to dermatologist Dr. Cynthia Bailey, founder of Dr. Bailey Skin Care.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
FIRST For Women

The Easy $7 Solution You Might Need to Reverse Hair Loss

At just 50 years young, Kat Carney discovered she was experiencing hair loss — and despite trying multiple expensive treatments, nothing seemed to help. Then a health challenge revealed the reason for her hair loss and the inexpensive supplement cure!. Kat Carney was enjoying dinner in a restaurant when...
HAIR CARE
The Independent

12 best anti-ageing day creams that help reduce wrinkles

First things first: is a day cream different to a moisturiser? Dr Sophie Shotter, aesthetic doctor and medical director at Illuminate Skin Clinic, explains: “A moisturiser is a generic term for a cream that gives the skin moisture. Both day creams and night creams can give these properties, although often some of the heavier moisturising ingredients (like lipids and ceramides) are a better choice in a night cream. Day creams are usually lightweight and sit better underneath make-up.”A key ingredient to look for in an anti-ageing day cream specifically is hyaluronic acid, which, according to Dr Shotter, is a lightweight...
SKIN CARE
Tree Hugger

14 Homemade Hair Rinses That Are Easy, Quick, and Effective

Forget commercial hair products filled with chemicals and artificial ingredients—natural homemade hair rinses are the way to go to simplify your hair care routine and achieve beautiful, healthy-looking locks. Our list of 14 homemade hair rinses includes plenty of options for a whole range of hair types and colors....
HAIR CARE
vivaglammagazine.com

Why Does My Hair Go Limp? Your Guide to Fixing Lifeless Hair

Healthy hair is supposed to be thick and full of life. However, some women have limp and lifeless hair due to various reasons, including their genes. The good news is that you can fix this problem, especially if you don’t have fine hair. To give you a better view, here are some common causes of limp hair and ways to fix them.
HAIR CARE
Cosmopolitan

15 Best Hydrating Face Serums for Every Skin Type, According to Dermatologists

Look, I'm not going to say you need a face serum. The only three non-negotiables for your skincare routine are face wash, moisturizer, and sunscreen, FYI. But if you want to step up your basic skincare routine, a serum is a great place to start for when you want to target specific concerns. “Serums are essentially just shots of extremely concentrated nutrients, hydrators, and antioxidants that really amp up your skin health as soon as you apply them,” board-certified dermatologist Mona Gohara, MD, has told Cosmo. And if your skin is looking and feeling a little parched or like it could use an extra dose of hydration, you might want to think about getting a hydrating serum.
SKIN CARE
TrendHunter.com

Non-Standardized Milkfat Yogurts

Alexandre's certified regenerative, organic and humane line of A2/A2 yogurt sets itself apart with containers that have unique milkfat percentages. A2/A2 refers to one of the proteins in milk, specifically the kind that's easy to digest. As founder Stephanie Alexandre says, "Many people who believe they're lactose-intolerant are actually A1 protein-intolerant. Those folks are so happy when they find us."
FOOD & DRINKS
artofhealthyliving.com

Building A Skin Care Routine That Works Best For You

Flawless, beautiful skin has little to do with genetics and more with your daily habits. In fact, what you do regularly is the greatest determinant of how you look. But among the hundreds, if not thousands, of products (each claiming to be the best thing on the market), it’s easy to get lost.
SKIN CARE
dmagazine.com

25 Best Men’s Grooming Products in 2022

Now that men are convinced that grooming isn’t just for women, it’s time to take control of your daily routine. A good face wash, shaving supplies, and beard care products—these are just a few of the things that should be in your bathroom cabinet. We know the...
SKIN CARE
SPY

The Best Beard Growth Oils for Better Facial Hair in 2022

Beard still looking like stubble? That’s more common than you might think. Luckily, there’s a solution: beard growth oils. For some guys, growing a beard is easy as pie. But for quite a few dudes it may seem downright impossible. There are a number of factors contributing to a stubborn stubble. Some guys just don’t have the proper genes for growing a beard, others may have low testosterone, and some might be affected by bad habits (i.e. poor diet, less sleep, stress etc) which can hamper beard growth. But this doesn’t mean that your dreams of a luscious Viking-level beard can’t be...
SKIN CARE
The Independent

7 best gel nail kits for salon-quality manicures at home

There’s few things that can make you feel put together as fast as a freshly painted manicure. It can also be one of the few times to enjoy some alone time, sitting in a comfortable salon seat, flicking through a magazine.There are, however, plenty of kits you can find online that allow you to achieve a fresh manicure from home, but it does take a bit of practice and patience to get neat nails, so don’t worry if you don’t see perfect results the first time. It will also make you much more appreciative of your favourite nail technician, but...
SKIN CARE
The Independent

10 best baby sunscreens that are high in SPF and easy to apply

Gone are the bare-faced days when summer’s burn was the badge of a holiday well-spent. Red shoulders and peeling noses are signs of damage, and even sunburn as a child can contribute to a whole crop of issues later on – from premature ageing to wrinkles and even melanoma. Plus, it’s worth knowing that your infants’ sensitive, brand-new skin is especially vulnerable.The NHS recommends keeping newborns under six months out of the sun completely, instead seeking shade and covering up with a wide-brimmed hat and cool clothes (look out for UV-protective garms). But when a second line of defence is...
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

The Brand Responsible For Every Dermatologist’s Fav Exfoliator Has a Shockingly Good Promo Deal RN

If you, like me, have experienced any and all forms of acne, blackheads, whiteheads, dark spots, oversized pores, etc., then you probably have heard about Paula’s Choice—either from internet searched of your own, or through trips to the dermatologist. It seems like no matter where I go to for advice, dermatologists everywhere are raving about an exfoliator that does wonders both for aging and acne-prone skin: Paula’s Choice BHA Exfoliant. I first heard about the retinol from my own dermatologist when I wanted a product that would minimize the pores on my nose and the white heads that I always seemed...
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy