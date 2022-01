Register-Herald. January 7, 2022. Editorial: Thumbs: West Virginia state parks evolving to meet the interests of visitors. To Watoga State Park being named as a Dark Sky Park by the International Dark Sky Association. It’s the first site in West Virginia to get the designation, which comes with opportunities for astronomy tourism and nocturnal wildlife observation. The Watoga State Park Foundation’s board of directors had been seeking the designation since 2018. They replaced 150 outdoor light fixtures, installed telescopes and added stargazing events as well as educational events on wildlife that benefits from a dark sky environment. Calvin Price State Forest and Droop Mountain Battlefield State Park, which are managed by Watoga, are included in the designation.

