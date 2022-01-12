ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Worker dies after he’s buried in construction site collapse, Mississippi officials say

By Simone Jasper
Island Packet Online
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA construction worker died after he was trapped on the job in Mississippi, news outlets reported. The 33-year-old was working at a construction site when officials said dirt collapsed beneath him. Other workers escaped, but Matthew Miller...

WTAJ

Worker dies after roof collapses at Pennsylvania stone mine

LAKE LYNN, Pa. (AP) — The roof of a stone mine in southwestern Pennsylvania collapsed, killing one worker, authorities said. The collapse was reported Friday afternoon at Laurel Aggregates’ Lake Lynn Mine in Springhill Township, Fayette County, the state Department of Environmental Protection said, and a mine safety rescue team was sent. The person was […]
KUTV

Utah construction worker dies after falling 40 feet from scaffolding

PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A construction worker has died after falling approximately 40 feet from scaffolding. The Summit County Sheriff's Office reported the death happened on Jan. 7 at approximately 2:42 p.m. Deputies responded to the area of Gamble Oak Way, Silver Creek Village in Park City for...
PARK CITY, UT
State
Mississippi State
fox29.com

Man, 28, dies after crashing into SEPTA bus, officials say

PHILADELPHIA - A man has died after the car he was in crashed into a SEPTA bus Sunday morning. The incident happened at approximately 7:39 a.m. at Conshocken Avenue and Monument Road. Police say a 28-year-old man, while driving in a blue mini van, struck the read of a SEPTA...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Hutch Post

Plumbing worker dies in Kansas City-area trench collapse

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (AP) — A plumbing worker has died after a trench collapsed in western Missouri. KMBC-TV reports that the accident happened Wednesday in Grain Valley, just east of Kansas City. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said crews with Preferred Plumbing Inc. of Kingsville were installing plumbing lines for homes under construction when the 10-foot-deep trench gave way.
GRAIN VALLEY, MO
cbslocal.com

2 Workers Hurt After Trench Collapse In Revere

REVERE (CBS) — Two workers were taken to the hospital after a trench collapsed in Revere. The Department of Public Works had been called to the Railroad Street site to shut off the water. The DPW workers were stuck up to their knees. Co-workers helped dig them out and...
REVERE, MA
Huron Daily Tribune

S.Korean rescuers locate man at collapsed construction site

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean rescuers on Thursday located a man under a pile of debris and broken concrete at the construction site of a 39-floor building that partially collapsed three days earlier, leaving six workers missing, officials said. Crews were trying to clear the rubble to...
WJTV 12

Construction worker dies in accident on Livingston Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson emergency crews responded to a report on Tuesday night that someone was buried in dirt at the intersection of Stonewall and Livingston Road. The Jackson Fire Department responded to the call around 6:00 p.m., which was thought to be a rescue effort. After hours of attempting to rescue, it was […]
JACKSON, MS
The Independent

Horrifying video shows skiers blasted with freezing water after pipe bursts under chairlift

Two skiers have been hospitalized after a pipe under their chairlift started blasting them with freezing water.Horrifying videos from Beech Mountain Ski Resort in North Carolina show the lift carrying row after row of people through the icy stream. In one clip, a chair carrying two unfortunate skiers appears to get stuck directly over the broken pipe, which continuously drenches them.The resort says the problem started after a skier crashed into a snowmaking hydrant, at which point the device started spraying customers – but the situation is under control now.“On Friday, January 7, an uninjured guest skied into a...
ACCIDENTS
KETV.com

Omaha firefighters battle house fire Friday afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha firefighters battled a house fire near 16th and Emmet streets on Friday afternoon. Crews were called to a 2 1/2 story, single family, residential structure around 1:30 p.m. on Friday and reported smoke and flames upon arrival. Fire crew made contact with occupants of the...
OMAHA, NE
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania State Police Release Photo Of Tattoo From Body Found At Neshaminy State Park

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities are investigating after they say a body was found in Neshaminy State Park Saturday morning. A police source told CBS3’s Alicia Roberts the body was found around 10 a.m. The park was immediately closed to the public as an investigation began. “Something like this does not occur very often and people were very surprised that this occurred,” Trooper Nathan Branosky told CBS3. Authorities said the body is of a Black female between 40- and 50-years-old. She has the name Lisa tattooed on her right arm. CBS3 cameras were there as the Pennsylvania State Police’s forensic team left the park around 5 p.m., along with half a dozen investigators. “We’re still trying to determine the specifics of how long she was there for,” Branosky said. “Currently, her body is at the Bucks County coroner and there will be an autopsy done this week to determine a cause of death.” The park spans 339 acres, including multiple entrances, and sits along the Delaware River in Lower Bucks County. CBS3’s Alicia Roberts contributed to this report.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Sacramento

Folsom Prison Inmate Found Dead In Cell

FOLSOM (CBS13) — Saturday morning, an inmate at the California State Prison, Sacramento was found dead in his cell. After being found by guards, life-saving measures were taken, however, they were unable to revive the man. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of death.
FOLSOM, CA

