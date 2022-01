Mark Hunt has never been a fan of how the UFC was run. The former heavyweight title contender believes the champions have nothing to fight for in the UFC. Fighter pay has been a major issue for the world’s biggest MMA promotion. UFC president Dana White has been attacked from all corners regarding this issue but the company does not seem to budge. This time it is former UFC fighter Mark Hunt who unleashes on how poorly run the Ultimate Fighting Championship is. In his recent appearance on MMA Hour hosted by Ariel Helwani, Hunt went off on how bad it is for champions like Francis Ngannou in the business despite being the best fighter.

