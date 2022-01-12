ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Some questions regarding the Washington new name unveiling

By Ivan Lambert
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=346bmZ_0djwAWEz00

February 2, 2022 (2-2-22) will be the unveiling of the new Washington Football team name.

The unveiling will take place on the NBC Today Show.

Is it just me, but why isn’t this being revealed on a local Washington, D.C. TV show? Why not at an arena full of Washington Football Team fans? In a quiet TV studio?

In New York City?

Why is this being done on a Wednesday morning? I suppose they think because it is NBC they will have more viewers? Really? Don’t most Americans ages 25-60 find themselves working on Wednesday mornings? How many working people do you know that watch the Today Show?

When the NFL schedule is released in prime time, ESPN and the NFL Network draw a large audience. The numbers are much larger with the NFL draft as well in prime time on those networks.

With the unveiling being scheduled between the conference championship games and the Super Bowl, NFL fans of all franchises will have some degree of interest in the unveiling of the Washington Football Team’s new name.

I cannot imagine the owners, Daniel and Tanya Snyder being present, fielding questions. Can you? So the other two team officials that have been the most visible are head coach Ron Rivera and team president Jason Wright.

However, Rivera stated Tuesday on the “Sports Junkies” that he absolutely still does not know the name, and he is planning on being at the Senior Bowl or East-West Shrine Game, not at the Today Show for the unveiling. Perhaps it will be Jason Wright, Doug Williams and Julie Donaldson?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0doEPO_0djwAWEz00

Some players have acted or implied as if they were told the name. Really? How wise would it be to reveal what you want kept secret to several young adults who probably would not be able to keep such an important secret for twenty days?

Secrets are things you know you need to hold tightly and closely, and all of us adults have all learned the hard way when something we didn’t dare want to be released has been. Consequently, I don’t think Jason Wright has been telling players. If he has, won’t he soon regret it?

Comments / 8

Related
ClutchPoints

Antonio Brown regretting decision to quit on Buccaneers mid-game

Antonio Brown‘s decision to quit on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17 shocked the NFL world, with just about everyone weighing in on the situation. Well, having had a couple of weeks to reflect on his actions, it seems Brown is having some regrets over his rash decision-making from that fateful Sunday.
NFL
FanSided

Former Vikings QB blames Kirk Cousins for Minnesota being ‘average’

Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sage Rosenfels has been sharing his opinions on Kirk Cousins since the recent dismissal of Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman. In the four seasons since the Minnesota Vikings decided to sign Kirk Cousins to a three-year, fully-guaranteed $84 million contract in 2018, the team has won 51.5 percent of their games (33-31-1). That percentage ranks 15th in the NFL during the last four years.
NFL
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
FanSided

3 49ers weaknesses the Cowboys need to capitalize on

Super Wild Card Weekend is fast approaching and the Dallas Cowboys are getting ready to host the San Francisco 49ers at home in AT&T Stadium. The 49ers are coming off an impressive overtime victory over the Rams and are looking to continue that momentum by beating Dallas. The Cowboys are hoping to finally prove that they can take down a formidable opponent with a roster that is stronger than one they have had in a while.
NFL
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Breaks His Silence On The NFL Rumors

Over the past few weeks, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has been linked to a few NFL teams. It’s unclear at this time if he’ll leave Ann Arbor for the pros, but it’s evident that he doesn’t mind the rumors. Harbaugh, who is in Houston this...
NFL
heraldcourier.com

Brother of Washington Football Team player Montez Sweat killed at Richmond-area apartment complex

A shooting Tuesday afternoon in western Henrico resulted in the death of Anthony Sweat, the brother of Washington Football Team pass rusher Montez Sweat. Anthony Sweat, age 27, was from Stone Mountain, Ga., but according to Henrico County police had ties to the Richmond area. He was shot and killed in an apartment complex on the 7600 block of Wistar Village Drive.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Spun

Joe Namath Reacts To Death Of New York Jets Legend

New York Jets legend Don Maynard passed away at the age of 86 earlier this week. Plenty of prominent figures from the football world have come forward to pay their respects to the Pro Football Hall of Famer — including his former quarterback Joe Namath. On Wednesday, Namath shared...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julie Donaldson
NBC Sports

49ers' Warner has perfect answer to playing Cowboys' offense

Fred Warner is as confident as ever in the 49ers' defense. That doesn't mean he isn't aware of what a problem the Dallas Cowboys' dynamic offense can be Sunday on Wild Card Weekend. When asked Wednesday what kind of challenge the Cowboys' offense presents to his 49ers, Warner had the...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Announce 2 Major Roster Moves Before Playoff Game vs. 49ers

It appears the Dallas Cowboys will be close to full strength for their playoff game this Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. On Wednesday morning, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy announced that rookie linebacker Micah Parsons and All-Pro offensive tackle Tyron Smith are off the reserve/COVID-19 list. They missed last weekend’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles due to positive tests.
NFL
The Spun

Bears Interviewed Former NFL Head Coach On Wednesday

The Bears continued their coaching search on Wednesday, this time with a Super Bowl winner. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Chicago interviewed former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. “Bears interviewed former Eagles’ HC Doug Pederson for their head-coaching job today,” Schefter reported. Adding the team also spoke to Browns...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#Nfl Draft#American Football#Washington Football Team#Nbc#Americans#Espn
hebervalleyradio.com

The Rams Sign Eric Weddle Out of Retirement

LOS ANGELES-Wednesday morning, ahead of their Monday Night playoff game against the Arizona Cardinals, the Los Angeles Rams signed retired NFL safety, and former University of Utah star, Eric Weddle, out of retirement. Weddle, who turned 37 earlier this month, most recently played for the Rams in 2019. The six-time...
NFL
The Spun

Report: There’s 1 ‘Hottest Name’ In NFL Coaching Circles

The coaching carousel has just started spinning, but it appears there’s already one coach who has emerged as arguably the best option on the market. Mike Fisher of Cowboy Maven has been told that Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is the “hottest name in coaching.”. Quinn has...
NFL
NBC Washington

Report: Peyton Manning, John Elway to Bid on Broncos in Separate Groups

Report: Manning, Elway to bid on Broncos in separate groups originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. John Elway helped bring Peyton Manning into the Denver Broncos organization back in 2012. Ten years later, the two Hall of Fame quarterbacks reportedly will be competing against one another to buy the team.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Wilson turns heads with cryptic post

Russell Wilson has said he wants to remain in Seattle next season and beyond, but Seahawks fans are not going to be convinced until they see him under center in 2022. The reaction to one of Wilson’s recent social media posts is proof of that. Wilson sent a cryptic...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Not Buying What Andy Reid Said About Steelers

Andy Reid is widely regarded as one of the nicest men in the NFL. So we’ll just chalk these comments up to that. During a Wednesday radio appearance, Reid told 93.7 “The Fan,” that the eighth-seeded Pittsburgh Steelers are playing “like a number one seed right now.”
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

64K+
Followers
113K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy