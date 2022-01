RIO VISTA, Texas — A North Texas school district is closing its doors for two days this week due to a lack of staffing caused by COVID-19, officials said Sunday. In a letter to parents and staff, officials with Rio Vista ISD said the district held a testing site for staff on Sunday. According to the district, the testing results and the lack of substitute teachers needed to cover staff members who will need to be out led to the decision to cancel classes for Monday, Jan. 10, and Tuesday, Jan, 11.

