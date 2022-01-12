ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

EPD: Dog gets off a leash, runs out of a yard, and attacks a pedestrian on the street

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GuMCc_0djwA3yP00

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – After attacking someone on the street, a dog gets pepper sprayed, leaves and the pedestrian is found alive in a pool of blood.

According to the Evansville Police Department (EPD), they responded to a call around 1:00 p.m. on January 11 about a dog attack. EPD says the victim was attacked while she was walking by a dog that came out of a yard, someone else pepper sprayed the animal, the animal disengaged, and the victim ran for safety.

Terre Haute police chief responds to viral video showing officer kicking dog

EPD reported that an official found the victim in a pool of blood on a front porch. EPD says that the victim could not feel her hand, and several puncture wounds and tendons were noticed by the official. According to EPD, Animal Control got the dog in custody, and the owner of the dog said that the dog was being walked when it slipped free of its leash. EPD reports that the victim was sent to a local hospital for medical treatment, and her injuries were deemed by hospital staff as significant and will require surgery and rehabilitation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Former police officer sentenced for the battery of a child

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A former Evansville police officer has learned his fate after the battery of a six-year-old child last year. Jamarius Ward has been sentenced to 14 months probation. In February of last year, Ward was arrested and charged with two counts of felony battery after hitting a six year old child about […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Man injures toddler, leaves infant in car after hit-and-runs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — EPD responded Tuesday evening to several reports of hit-and-run incidents down Lincoln Avenue. Police say the reports identified a blue passenger car responsible for breaking traffic laws and colliding with other vehicles. Callers say the vehicle ran multiple red lights, drove up onto sidewalks, crashed into several vehicles and nearly struck […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Urbana Police: Ride-share driver killed; 2 teenagers arrested

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police said a man was killed Wednesday nights while he was “likely driving for a ride-sharing company at the time of the incident.” They arrested two teenagers in connection to his death. In a news release, officers said they were dispatched around 6:30 p.m. to the area of Vine and […]
URBANA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
WEHT/WTVW

Two charged for multiple storage unit burglaries

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – According to the Owensboro Police Department (OPD), on January 11 they took two people into custody under accusations that they were involved in a rash of storage unit burglaries. According to OPD, Terry L. Vincent, Jr., 36, of Owenboro, and Yesenia A. Vazquez, 32, of Owensboro, were charged with the burglaries. […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

HFD battle fully-engulfed structure fire

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson Dispatch says HFD is battled a “fully engulfed” structure fire at the 800 block of Highway 2084. Officials made notice of the fire shortly after 7:00 Wednesday evening. Fire officials said there were multiple calls about the fire and the first arriving Engine described it as a two-story residence that […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro city officials reconsidering youth curfew

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – City leaders say they plan to survey residents about the city curfew. It comes a few months after a group of residents proposed moving the curfew for juveniles from 1 a.m. to as early as 9 p.m. Earlier this week, Owensboro Police told city commissioners curfew violations aren’t given the highest […]
OWENSBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epd#Dog Attack#Leash#Weather#Ind#Terre Haute#Animal Control#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

1 miner killed, 1 injured by falling tree

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Officials say one mine worker was killed and another injured by a falling tree at an eastern Kentucky surface mine.   A statement from the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet said 32-year-old Cecil T. Collett of Dryden, Virginia, was driving a pickup truck at the Colmar mine in Bell County on […]
DRYDEN, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEHT/WTVW

New initiative rewards seatbelt wearers in Daviess County

DAVIESS CO, Ky (WEHT) – The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is taking a different approach to seatbelt awareness. Deputies will now reward people wearing their seatbelts by handing out t-shirts that say “I was caught wearing my seatbelt.” The sheriff’s office says seat belt usage in Kentucky is below the national average. In 2020 they […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

800 Warrick County homes to be annexed into Newburgh

WARRICK CO, Ind (WEHT) – About 800 homes in Warrick County will soon be annexed into the Town of Newburgh. Final approval was given by the Newburgh Town Council Wednesday night with a vote of three to two. The affected area includes 360 acres north of Sharon Road and east of Old State Road 261. […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy