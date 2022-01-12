ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, MO

Manchester father charged with abuse after 4-year-old son dies

By Monica Ryan, Becky Willeke
FOX 2
FOX 2
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hZJMg_0djw9aol00

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis County man is charged with abuse resulting in the death of a child. Blake Dopirak, 23, has been charged with the death of his 4-year-old son. He has been arrested and has been transferred to the St. Louis County jail.

The probable cause statement says police were called to an apartment on Huntington Hill Drive in Manchester for an unresponsive child. Dopirak told police he was alone with the child when the boy became unresponsive.

The child was taken to the hospital and diagnosed with multiple head injuries, including hematomas and retinal hemorrhaging. The boy died. The court documents say his death was a result of non-accidental closed head trauma.

Dopirak’s bond was set at $250,000 cash only. He has been transferred to the St. Louis County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 2

Missing 78-year-old Chesterfield woman returns home safely

UPDATE: Police said Rita Dreisewerd, 78, returned home safely Thursday morning. CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – An endangered silver advisory has been issued for a 78-year-old Chesterfield woman. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Rita Dreisewerd suffers from undiagnosed dementia. They described her as 5’5″, 120 pounds, gray hair, and brown eyes. MSHP said Dreisewerd went missing […]
CHESTERFIELD, MO
FOX2Now

Man charged with murder in killing of woman’s ex-boyfriend

BERKELEY, Mo. (AP) — A man has been charged with fatally shooting a woman’s ex-boyfriend after the former couple got into an argument in the St. Louis area. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 24-year-old Kyonee Wade was charged Wednesday with murder, assault, and armed criminal action in the death of Sharvon Gunn.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Saint Louis County, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Manchester, MO
County
Saint Louis County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Manchester, MO
Crime & Safety
FOX 2

Suspect in Overland murder case over fast cars in custody

ST. LOUIS–Police in Overland say a man accused of shooting and killing another man on New Year’s Eve after a dispute over who had the faster car has been arrested. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office had already charged Deonte M. Robinson with first degree murder and armed criminal action on January 1. Police […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Police search for missing Missouri prisoner

STEELVILLE, Mo. – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a prisoner who has escaped. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office says that Benjamin Frank Landa, 30, was falsely identified as an inmate scheduled for release. He was last seen near Steelville in the area of Highway 19 and Cushing Road at around 9:40 am.
STEELVILLE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Head Injuries#Retinal#The St Louis County Jail#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX 2

Man and woman shot Wednesday night in Florissant

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Two people were shot Wednesday night in Florissant. The shooting happened at about 7:14 p.m. in the 2900 block of Atlantic Park Avenue. When officers arrived they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both taken to the hospital. The woman suffered life-threatening injuries and […]
FLORISSANT, MO
FOX2Now

Police release video of suspect shooting a Decatur officer

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur police have released harrowing body camera video of a suspect shooting a police officer during a foot chase this month. Police Chief Shane Brandel on Thursday also identified the officer for the first time. She is Stephanie Vail, who has been on the force for six years and currently assigned to the patrol division. Brandel said Vail is out of the hospital and continues to recover.
DECATUR, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 2

Man caught on camera running from vacant house fire Thursday morning

ST. LOUIS – A fire damaged a vacant home on Pennsylvania Avenue near Primm Street in south St. Louis early Thursday morning.  A neighbor said a loud boom woke her up at about 2 a.m. Video from the neighbor’s home security camera showed a person running from the area at the time. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy