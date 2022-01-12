Equatorial Guinea v Côte d'Ivoire Live Commentary, 12/01/2022

The final sides at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations to get their campaigns underway are finally in action today, with three fixtures across Groups E and F on the agenda.So far it has been a relatively tight and low-scoring group stage, with only the hosts Cameroon managing to score more than once in a game.After Senegal and Morocco took late chances and won their games on Monday, Tuesday saw Kelechi Iheanacho strike to earn Nigeria three points against Egypt.Several Premier League-based players are likely to be involved including Maxwel Cornet, Nicolas Pepe, Eric Bailly, Yves Bissouma and Moussa...
Comments / 0