Chesapeake man pardoned after nearly a decade behind bars, reunites with mom

By Julius Ayo
 1 day ago

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake man who spent nearly a decade behind bars has been freed following a pardon from Gov. Ralph Northam.

Brian Faulcon was 27-year-old when he was arrested in 2012 and charged with robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The charges stemmed from an incident in which a female Papa John’s delivery driver was robbed in the 1100 block of Merchants Court.

According to the victim, the men approached her and pulled out a handgun when she got out of her vehicle to deliver pizza to an apartment.

Two people, including Faulcon, were later arrested. In 2019, after three different trials, one ending with a hung jury and one in a mistrial, Faulcon was convicted of robbery and sentenced to 5 years in prison

In late December of 2021, civil rights leaders, elected officials, and the family and friends Faulcon held a rally to discuss and to petition Gov. Ralph Northam to pardon Faulcon.

According to the group, the justice system had been “vigorously pursuing” Faulcon. The group also stated that DNA evidence found on the victim did not match Faulcon.

On Wednesday, Faulcon walked free and was reunited with his family.

Around noon, Faulcon stood in the front yard of a home in Chesapeake as his mother, Cynthia Faulcon, ran out the door to embrace him.

“It’s wonderful, a blessing,” said Cynthia in tear-filled responses to 10 On Your Side. “We have waited for this moment for such a long time.”

Comments / 3

MS BLOCKABITCHQUIK
22h ago

he should never have been locked up...DNA and OTHER evidence PROVED it WASN'T him...thank God and Jessica Larche of News 3.....

COVID testing troubles continue across Hampton Roads

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — As people continue to struggle to find COVID-19 tests, officials are working to open more testing sites. However, there appear to still be kinks in the system across Hampton Roads. Health officials have opened several new sites across Hampton Roads, including a new site that runs from 8:30 a.m. to 4 […]
