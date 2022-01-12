ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Ten updates 2022 football schedule

By Sun-Times staff
 1 day ago
The Big Ten announced Wednesday that it had updated its 2022 football schedule. For Illinois, that means the Illini will still play seven home games and the non-conference...

Blue Demons fall to 0-5 in Big East after loss at Marquette

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Greg Elliott had a career-high 25 points as Marquette beat DePaul 87-76 on Tuesday night. Elliott shot 4 for 6 from deep. Darryl Morsell had 16 points for Marquette (11-6, 3-3 Big East Conference). Justin Lewis added 11 points and three blocks. Oso Ighodaro had 11 points. Tyler Kolek had a career-high 10 assists plus five points.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Bears interview two GM candidates

The Bears interviewed two more general manager candidates Thursday. Two needed no introduction to those inside Halas Hall: Champ Kelly, the Bears’ own assistant director of player personnel, on Thursday. The team also talked to Browns vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. Kelly was the team’s pro scouting...
NFL
ESPN’s ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ appears to be returning to broadcasting ... baseball

At long last, it sounds as though ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” will broadcast baseball games again. After four years of watching Matt Vasgersian and Alex Rodriguez take the show to places no viewer wanted to go, baseball fans should feel comfortable with the network’s new “SNB” crew of play-by-play voice Karl Ravech and analysts David Cone and Eduardo Perez.
CHICAGO, IL
Bears give Glenn Cook first GM interview

Glenn Cook, the Browns’ vice president of player personnel, was the first person to interview for the Bears’ vacant general manager position Wednesday. Cook was the Browns’ assistant director of pro scouting for four years before being promoted in 2020. He worked alongside current Browns GM Andrew Berry with the Colts in 2011-12 before moving on to the Packers the next three years.
NFL
Lukas Reichel perfecting details of his game as anticipation of Blackhawks call-up grows

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Entering the season, the Blackhawks predetermined a schedule for top prospect Lukas Reichel’s AHL development. “I remember at training camp, they had a plan for him — maybe 30-plus games down there [in Rockford], and then maybe bring him up for one or two [NHL games], then have him go back down,” Hawks interim coach Derek King admitted Tuesday.
NHL
MLB, players union to restart labor talks this week

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball and the players’ association are scheduled to meet Thursday in the first negotiations between the parties since labor talks broke off Dec. 1. The planning of the meeting was disclosed Tuesday to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the negotiations...
MLB
