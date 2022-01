Trent Williams is the highest-paid left tackle in the National Football League (NFL) history and a nine-time Pro Bowl selection. The athlete is also the owner of multiple low-income apartment complexes and a gym in Houston, Texas. Those who follow football, even casually, have heard of Williams. But what they may not have heard about the all-star athlete is that in 2019 he was told that he didn’t have much longer to live as a result of a cancerous brain tumor. Silverback: The Trent Williams Story tells the tale of the star athlete and the journey he embarked on, both the good and the bad.

