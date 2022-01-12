ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns guard Joel Bitonio: ‘We had the guys to make the playoffs no matter what’

By Mary Kay Cabot, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 1 day ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio believes there’s no excuse for the Browns to have missed the playoffs for the 21st time...

Boston Globe

Tennessee’s Bud Dupree charged with misdemeanor after postgame fight

Tennessee outside linebacker Bud Dupree has been charged with misdemeanor assault in connection with a physical altercation at a Walgreens hours after the Titans clinched their second straight AFC South title. Metro Nashville police detectives cited Dupree on Tuesday morning after consulting with the district attorney’s office. Dupree and his...
WKYC

Andrew Berry comments on Jarvis Landry's future with Cleveland Browns

CLEVELAND — As they enter the offseason, the Cleveland Browns find themselves facing several key decisions that will affect their ability to shape their roster. One of those happens to be whether or not to retain wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who is entering the final season of the five-year, $75.5 million contract he signed in 2018.
nfltraderumors.co

Browns Sign Three More To Futures Deals

The Cleveland Browns announced they signed K Chris Blewitt, LB Willie Harvey Jr., and OL Elijah Nkansah to futures deals on Tuesday. Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp. Nkansah, 27, signed on with...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns mock draft watch: CBS Sports picks WR

It maybe bad new for most, but the Cleveland Browns are officially in draft season and I am very excited for who may become the next future star in Cleveland. The Browns appear to have hit the last draft out of the park with Greg Newsome and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah making immediate impacts in a positive fashion and this draft will hopefully yield the same.
The Spun

Browns GM Sends Clear Message About Baker Mayfield’s Future

Despite all the rumors about his future, it sounds like Baker Mayfield will be on the Cleveland Browns next season. Speaking to the media this Tuesday, Browns general manager Andrew Berry revealed his thoughts on Mayfield’s future. Not only does he expect Mayfield back for the 2022 season, he believes the signal-caller will revert to his 2020 form.
WKBN

Browns make decision on QB’s future with the team

Browns general manager Andrew Berry said Tuesday the team expects the quarterback to return as its starter next season and rebound after an injury-filled, sub-par 2021 that raised questions about Mayfield's future with Cleveland.
The Spun

Look: Cleveland Browns Assistant Reportedly Leaving For CFB Job

Very rarely does an NFL assistant coach leave to take a college football job at the non-Power-Five level. But that’s exactly what a Cleveland Browns staffer reportedly did on Tuesday. Per trusted college football insider Bruce Feldman, Browns assistant coach Jeremy Garrett is leaving Cleveland and heading to Liberty.
brownsnation.com

3 Biggest Positions Of Need For Browns In 2022

Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski are doing their best to answer questions about the Cleveland Browns. Both went on record as saying they expect Baker Mayfield to return as the starter in 2022. And… well, that was actually the only question anyone cared about, to be honest. Stefanski strode...
We Could All Be Wrong About Baker Mayfield

“No Pain! No Pain! Eye of The Tiger!” – That’s what quarterback Baker Mayfield’s coach was telling him throughout the season as the young man was fighting such a difficult shoulder injury that is requiring surgery. Okay, enough with the ROCKY references, Zach. Now, the debate...
NFL
FanSided

3 bad things from the Browns win against the Bengals

The Cleveland Browns were able to get the win on Sunday, and while there was a lot to be happy about from the game, there was also a lot to be worried about. The game highlighted both the good and the bad of the Browns this season and we already talked about the good.
NFL
