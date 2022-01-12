ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Largest study to date on delta-8-THC finds users say it's delta-9's 'nicer younger sibling'

By University at Buffalo
MedicalXpress
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's everywhere from gas stations to grocery stores and trendy boutique shops, all advertising the availability of "delta-8-THC." It's a hemp-derived cousin of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)—more commonly known as cannabis—the active ingredient in the cannabis plant that provides the "high" people feel after using it. And it's the...

medicalxpress.com

WildCard64
6h ago

Just release the natural Power Flower & quit trying the man-made hands in it agenda. It's time to Legalize something natural, Non-addictive, Non-deadly & earth friendly. Legalize smarter, healthier & safer instead of addictive for profits. 💚Marijuana 2022

26
Brenda Lopez
8h ago

personally I feel marijuana should be legalized, I've have taken the Delta 8 gummies and like them.

16
UNFUCK YOURSELF
9h ago

it's a fucking rip off. STOP BASTARDISING CANNABIS, AND LEGALIZE!

20
auburn-reporter.com

Best Delta-8 Gummies – Top Delta Brands For The Best Delta 8 THC Gummies Made With High Quality Marijuana Buds | Best Weed Edibles In The Cannabis Market

Are you looking for a better way to reap the benefits of cannabis without vaping, smoking, or taking any tinctures? If yes, then what you need are delta-8 gummies. You can now enjoy all the amazing benefits this plant has to offer because the cannabis market of today is highly versatile.
PHARMACEUTICALS
fashionisers.com

3 Marijuana Products Users Recommend

Marijuana legalization is growing more widespread both in the United States and all over the world. It’s no surprise that this has caused many people to become interested in learning more about marijuana products. One impressive thing about the cannabis industry is its product diversity. You can find cannabinoids like THC and CBD infused into everything from beauty products to edibles like chocolates and gummies. If you’re interested, read on to learn more about three marijuana products that users recommend.
PHARMACEUTICALS
cheddar.com

Cannabis Goes Mainstream: 2021 in Review

Flags with a marijuana leaf wave outside the Connecticut State Capitol building, Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) After the tremendous progress cannabis reform made during the 2020 election, 2021 had a lot to live up to -- and it did. Several key states in the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
citywatchla.com

CBD vs. THC: The Differences and the Similarities

Marijuana is 100% natural and can be used recreationally as well as medically to treat a variety of health conditions. Many people have ditched harmful pharmaceuticals and are using marijuana to heal instead. You will find this substance in many forms such as oils, tinctures, edibles, and even cannabis-infused drinks that allow you to enjoy this plant substance responsibly. CBD has also become very popular in recent years and can also be consumed in a variety of ways including topicals and capsule form. The question many people want to know the answer to is: Do CBD and THC do the same things? What makes them different? If you’re interested in the answer to these questions, keep reading for more information.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

The Best Cannabis Strains Of All Time, According To Experts

This article was originally published on Weedmaps, and appears here with permission. Determining the best strains of all time is like trying to pick the best songs of all time. There's an endless amount of factors, epic contenders, and at the end of the day, it all comes down to a matter of taste. However, like songs, certain varieties of flower undeniably shine above the rest. These strains, regardless of their current availability, have shaped the modern market and today's popular products.
PHARMACEUTICALS
thefreshtoast.com

Cannabis Decriminalization Beneficial To Blacks, New Study Finds

Researchers concluded that “cannabis decriminalization seemed to be particularly beneficial to Blacks, who were suffering the most from the adverse consequences of criminal penalties.”. African Americans are nearly four times more likely to get arrested for marijuana possession laws than whites, though both groups use cannabis at roughly the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
survivornet.com

New Study Suggests Cannabis Plants May be Able to Absorb Cancer-Causing Heavy Metals — Authors Warn About Dangers to Cancer Patients

Cannabis Plants Can Absorb Cancer-Causing Heavy Metals: Study. New research suggests that some cannabis plants may be able to absorb cancer-causing heavy metals from soil. Study authors said this was particularly troubling for cancer patients who use cannabis to alleviate treatment side effects. People who use medical cannabis, or cannabis...
CANCER
L.A. Weekly

The Hemp Doctor: Announcing a New Line of Delta 9 THC Gummies

The Hemp Doctor is proud and excited to announce its new Delta 9 THC Gummies. Known for innovation, this is the third major release of a new cannabinoid in as many months for The Hemp Doctor. Hot on the heels of the THC-O vapes and gummies as well as the HHC vape release, these Delta 9 THC gummies are unbeatable.
PHARMACEUTICALS
kirklandreporter.com

Buy Weed Online Legally – Top 3 Brands Of Cannabis Plants To Order Recreational Marijuana Stocks 2022| Weed Edibles & Delta 8 THC Gift Packs For Stoners

Those who wish to try out weed products often hesitate because they wonder at the legality of it all. Besides, some side effects are associated with regular consumption, which many people find off-putting. Well, it turns out there is a solution to both these supposed problems: use Delta 8 THC. Delta 8 THC isn’t as potent as Delta 9 and doesn’t cause some of the side effects of the latter, such as anxiety, etc. This is why we have featured the best Delta 8 brands in this article that you can purchase weed legally from.
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
The Mint Hill Times

DELTA-8 & DELTA-9 THC: EXPLAINED

MINT HILL, NC – Delta-9 THC is one of the primary cannabinoids found in cannabis and only exists as trace amounts in hemp flower. This is the original cannabinoid that cannabis users know and love, and is sold in recreational and medically legal states. Due to the varying legal...
MINT HILL, NC
thefreshtoast.com

Why Vaping Provides A Different High Than Smoking

Ever since the popularity of vaping cannabis began to rise, the debate over which method is more effective has raged on amongst cannabis enthusiasts everywhere. For cannabis enthusiasts, pulling out a vape pen has become preferable to rolling up a joint or a blunt for numerous reasons. Vaping is generally more convenient and discreet than smoking. There’s also research displaying evidence that vaping gets people higher than traditional methods of smoking.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Seattle Times

What to expect for cannabis in 2022

The year ahead looks bright for cannabis, with all signs pointing to sustained growth over the next several years. In fact, Marijuana Business Daily reports that legal cannabis sales in the U.S. are expected to surpass $30 billion in 2022. The increase comes after several states passed recreational and medical cannabis initiatives in 2021, increasing access to marijuana. Insider reports that 18 states and Washington, D.C. have now legalized recreational cannabis, and 37 states allow medicinal cannabis use.
ECONOMY
clclt.com

How medical marijuana is used to treat a variety of conditions

Medical marijuana has been used for centuries as a treatment for many medical conditions. Recently, states such as California and Colorado have legalized medical marijuana which has given researchers access to more than just anecdotal evidence about its effectiveness at treating certain medical conditions. Medical marijuana has shown to be very promising when it comes to treating people in an alternative manner and unlike standard pharmaceutical medication, marijuana is more affordable and does not have any harmful side effects. More than this, different consumption methods produce different effects and have different durations. Edibles can provide pain relief for between 6 to 8 hours, whereas smoking marijuana using a pipe made from glass, like a bong, would provide relief for around 2 hours. Anxiety, depression, chronic pain, and seizures are all examples of conditions that medical marijuana can treat and researchers are still committed to understanding all the properties of this substance. If you’re looking to use medical marijuana as a form of holistic treatment, here is how it can be used.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

Cannabis Extraction Company Ayurcann Rolls Out High Potency THC Fuego Vapes In Ontario

Canadian cannabis extraction company Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE:AYUR) (OTCQB:CDCLF) (FSE:3ZQ0) is launching its high potency THC branded “Fuego” vapes in Ontario. The Toronto-headquartered company confirmed the roll out of the Fuego line through the Ontario Cannabis Store, making products available via additional adult-use channels including authorized retailers across Ontario.
ECONOMY

