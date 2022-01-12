Eric Weddle Comes Out Of Retirement To Help Rams In Playoff Run

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Former All-Pro safety Eric Weddle is coming out of retirement to rejoin the Los Angeles Rams.

The 37-year-old is signing with the Rams for their playoff run, his agent told ESPN’s Field Yates Wednesday. Weddle will help replace safety Jordan Fuller, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury this past Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Rams host the Arizona Cardinals in the wild-card round Monday night at SoFi Stadium.

Weddle retired after spending the 2019 season with the Rams, and has not appeared in a game in over two years.

Over his distinguished 13-year NFL career, Weddle was a five-time All-Pro selection. He started 186 of 201 career games, recording 1,179 tackles and 29 interceptions.

In April of 2020, Weddle was selected to the NFL’s 2010s all-decade team .

A Southern California native, Weddle played his college football at Utah before he was chosen by the then San Diego Chargers in the second round of the 2007 NFL Draft and became a mainstay for the Bolts on defense. After spending the first nine seasons of his career in San Diego, he signed as a free agent with the Baltimore Ravens in 2016, where he played for three seasons.