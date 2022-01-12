Drugs, firearm recovered from Troy home
TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – After a month-long narcotics investigation, detectives with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office recovered drugs, currency and a weapon from a Troy home.Body found in Xenia field identified
On January 10, deputies and detectives executed a narcotics warrant at a home on South Mulberry Street in Troy. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said detectives recovered the following:
- 3 ounces of cocaine
- Marijuana
- US currency
- Scales
- A loaded .45 caliber pistol
| Get breaking news sent straight to your inbox ➡
The Sheriff’s Office also arrested 42-year-old Nevada Butcher, who was charged with possession of drugs, trafficking drugs/preparation for sale and possessing a firearm while under a weapons disability. The release said the arrest happened without incident.
Bucher is currently imprisoned in the Miami County Jail.
| See more Top Stories from WDTN.com here ➡Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.
Comments / 4