Troy, OH

Drugs, firearm recovered from Troy home

By Sarah Bean
 1 day ago

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – After a month-long narcotics investigation, detectives with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office recovered drugs, currency and a weapon from a Troy home.

On January 10, deputies and detectives executed a narcotics warrant at a home on South Mulberry Street in Troy.  The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said detectives recovered the following:

  • 3 ounces of cocaine
  • Marijuana
  • US currency
  • Scales
  • A loaded .45 caliber pistol

The Sheriff’s Office also arrested 42-year-old Nevada Butcher, who was charged with possession of drugs, trafficking drugs/preparation for sale and possessing a firearm while under a weapons disability. The release said the arrest happened without incident.

Bucher is currently imprisoned in the Miami County Jail.

