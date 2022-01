In recent months, we had all known through the TV screens of All Elite Wrestling the love story of Sammy Guevara and Pam, his girlfriend for over eight years, with the two who had also decided to get married this summer, when Sammy had proposed to Pam to marry him, just before an episode of Dynamite and he had wanted to shout it to the world right in front of the cameras of the show.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO