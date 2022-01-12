ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Herti Is Happy to Be Your Partner in These Turbulent Times

By Trade Show Guide
wineindustryadvisor.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleStop by our booth to get insights on production capabilities, designs, logistics and timeline for your projects. We are happy to be your partner in these turbulent times and...

wineindustryadvisor.com

Comments / 0

Related
palmspringslife.com

A Resolution for Your 2022: Find Your Happy Pace

There are plenty of trails to experience the beauty of Palm Desert, including ones that are equestrian and bike-friendly. As you look ahead to the promising year in front of you, there is one valuable lesson you should never forget from 2021: Spending time with the people you care about most should always be a top priority. Whether you want to kick off 2022 with a weekend away to reunite with your lifelong best friends or you’re looking to escape the everyday routine with your special someone, Palm Desert is the place to find your happy pace — whatever that speed may be.
PALM DESERT, CA
WREG

‘Happiness is your responsibility’

Peggy Sullivan has been helping people with their pursuit of happiness for years. Sullivan now has a book on happiness. She spoke with us to discuss what it means to be “happy” and steps to be happy.
ENTERTAINMENT
wineindustryadvisor.com

Learn About the Latest in Custom Wine Label Printing

Resource Label Group and Landmark Label are pleased to be exhibiting at The 2022 Unified Wine & Grape Symposium. Stop by booth #422 to learn about the latest in custom wine label printing, including tactile labels, smart label capabilities, digital printing, label embossing, shrink sleeves and laser die cutting. No matter how you want your wine and spirits packaging to look, we’ll help you tell your story and visually create a label that best represents your brand.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Aircraft#Herti Us Inc
wineindustryadvisor.com

NuTrax for Wine – A No-code/Low-code Offering in the Wine Solution Space

Are you processes or IT systems struggling to support your business? Are you growing and finding your current processes or systems are bursting at the seams. Come by and have a chat for a low-key, no sales pressure discussion of how we may be able to help you. Even if you’re just after some advice or ideas, we’ll be there with open ears. We’re also happy to discuss our latest service offering: NuTrax for Wine – a no-code/low-code offering in the wine solution space.
ECONOMY
wineindustryadvisor.com

The Latest Screen Printing and Etching Solutions

BERGIN is excited to showcase the latest screen printing and etching solutions that have been recognized within the packaging industry (and wine lovers alike) for our unparalleled quality, creativity in design, and excellent customer service. Due to our continued investment in innovative technologies, experienced team, integrity as well as quality,...
ECONOMY
Cape Gazette

Is It Time to Sell Your Home?

Choosing to sell your home is a big decision—one that requires the careful weighing of a variety of factors, both lifestyle and financial. To help sort things out, here are a few telling signs that now might be the time to finally put your home on the market. You’ve...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
wineindustryadvisor.com

Epistemix Partners with Unified Wine & Grape Symposium on Safety

Latest COVID modeling shows Unified mitigation strategies ensure safe, controlled environment for guests. – Epistemix, a computational modeling software company that develops simulations to model the spread of diseases and inform policy, today released updated data that projects the risk of COVID transmission during the January 25-27 Unified Wine & Grape Symposium at a rate of 1 case per 10,000 of its 12,000-person conference.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Drinks
Sourcing Journal

Why Supply Chain Woes Might Not Carry into 2022

After warnings that began before Halloween about supply chain issues that could leave Americans with few gifts under their Christmas trees, reports found shoppers actually received most of their gifts on time. But the images of dozens of container ships waiting to dock at California ports were jarring. Unsurprisingly, though, retailers proved how nimble and resilient they could be. Heading into 2022, the supply chain remains a concern. But experts believe stores and brands have exceeded expectations, given the many challenges they faced. And with further preparation companies will remain competitive, despite any supply chain hurdles. Matt Shay, president and CEO of...
INDUSTRY
StyleCaster

Shoppers Say This $20 Instant Pot Hack Is ‘Truly a Life Saver’ & Their New ‘Go-To’ Kitchen Accessory

Time-saving kitchen appliances are all the rage right now, and along with air fryers, Instant Pots offer up some of our fav time-saving recipes. The 9-in-1 kitchen appliance serves up the fluffiest rice, the smoothest soup and the heartiest meat—it can even bake a cake thanks to its many pre-set cooking settings. But with the limitless possibilities, remembering the various cook times can be tricky. However, we found a kitchen accessory that takes the guesswork out of whipping up your favorite meals. The Instant Pot Official Cutting Board is here to end your habit of Googling every recipe step from start...
RECIPES
wineindustryadvisor.com

Manage Your DTC Operations with Wine Software’s Complete Solution

Wine Software offers a complete solution to manage your DTC operation. From Point-of-Sale to Wine Club, Ecommerce, Inventory and Accounting, Wine Software has all the tools you will ever need to manage your Direct-to-Consumer needs. Since the pandemic, we’ve added reservations, restaurant features, mobile tablets, contactless payments, email marketing and so much more.
SOFTWARE
wineindustryadvisor.com

Textures and Colors to Help Define Your Brand and Stand Out on the Shelf

Neenah will be featuring ESTATE LABEL®, and BELLA® Label Papers – premium, uncoated label paper used for wines, beers and spirits around the world. Manufactured with proven wet strength characteristics, Neenah’s label papers are FSC® Certified and also offer additional environmental attributes such as post-consumer fiber options. Look to Neenah label papers for a variety of textures and colors to help define your brand, and stand out on shelf. Custom colors, finishes, weights and sizes are available. Come talk to us!
LIFESTYLE
Sourcing Journal

Sustainability in Fashion: Checking the Facts

Transparency has become a top priority for brands today as they adapt to the growing demand for sustainability disclosures. But while sharing supply chain details is a smart brand positioning move, companies must be diligent in disseminating reliable information. “Brands have brought in this consumer curiosity, so bravo to them for doing that,” said Kathleen Grevers, director of education, global programming at Fashion Revolution, during a panel discussion at the 2nd annual Supima Harvest Symposium moderated by Sourcing Journal founder and president Edward Hertzman. “However…brands need to understand what they mean when they do say ‘sustainability,’ what they mean when they...
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Supply Chain Tech Provider Project44 Secures $420 Million

The funding comes as supply chain visibility becomes more crucial to the operations of retailers, shipping companies and logistics firms. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
wineindustryadvisor.com

Fine Wine Importer Demeine Estates Launches Dream It, Live It Initiative to Foster Inclusivity in the Wine Industry

Napa Valley, CA (January 13, 2022) — Napa-based fine wine importer Demeine Estates is solidifying their commitment to leadership in the wine industry with the launch of theirDream It, Live It campaign, an annually-selected professional partnership opportunity aimed towards wine entrepreneurs. Inclusion has always been powerful, and the program will empower a more inclusive wine industry, one growing business at a time.
NAPA, CA
SPY

Give Your Cooking Space an Upgrade With a New Kitchen Faucet

Kitchens are the most expensive room in the home to upgrade. Cupboards, flooring, electrical wiring, water lines, countertops and appliances all add up to big renovation bucks. But if you are looking for an area to save money, a new kitchen faucet can give your kitchen a facelift without breaking the bank. Easy to install and available in several design options with innovative features, kitchen faucets offer a simple way to improve the look and functionality of a room where you spend much of your free time. The number of kitchen faucets available can feel overwhelming, which is why it’s good to...
HOME & GARDEN
SPY

The Best Champagne Glass Sets to Really Make Your Bottles Pop

For many, when the champagne bottles are popping, and the bubbles are flowing, it’s time to be festive. Typically used to celebrate or commemorate a special moment, champagne has a distinctive taste and quality that calls for the most opulent of experiences. First, we must distinguish that, in fact, champagne is a white wine. The key to drinking champagne — correctly — is to invest in proper champagne glasses. Some people might not know that there are different glasses for different wines, but choosing the right one, makes all of the difference. It’s worth mentioning, of course, the different types of...
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy