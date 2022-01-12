ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Weimar Girl’s Basketball Hangs On vs Lady Horns

bannerpresspaper.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWEIMAR—The Weimar High School girl’s basketball team hosted Schulenburg High School Tuesday, Jan. 4 at Wildcats Gym...

Tyler Morning Telegraph

PHOTO GALLERY: Rusk vs Palestine girls basketball

Rusk fell to Palestine in a home game on Tuesday 64-37. Freshman DaMaya Hart had fourteen points, seven rebounds, two assists, and a steal and Freshman Kyeisha Clater had eleven points, four rebounds, and a steal. Several players were out of the game for Rusk with COVID. “I am so...
RUSK, TX
Wichita Eagle

K-State Wildcats vs. TCU Horned Frogs: Men’s basketball lineups, TV, time, prediction

When/where: 8 p.m. Wednesday at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan. TV/radio: ESPNU; KKGQ (92.3 FM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City. About TCU (10-2, 0-1 Big 12): The Horned Frogs have only played one game since Dec. 21, a 76-64 home loss against Baylor on Saturday. They had an extended layoff because of COVID issues within their roster. They are now back and searching for their first conference victory of the season. Mike Miles is one of the best guards in the Big 12, as he leads the Horned Frogs in both scoring and assists. Slowing him down will be a priority for the Wildcats. TCU has a big front court and is one of the nation’s best teams at grabbing offensive rebounds. But the Horned Frogs aren’t a good shooting team. They have only made 31.6% of their three-pointers this season.
WICHITA, KS
Houston Chronicle

UT basketball notebook: Horns look to summon aggression

AUSTIN — For about three minutes Monday afternoon, Brock Cunningham sounded like a baritone parrot that had just learned a fun new word: aggressive. Over the course of his brief chat with the media, Cunningham repeated that term — or some variation of it — 11 times. “It’s like one of those drinking games,” Texas coach Chris Beard quipped after the junior forward strolled off. “Every time you hear the word ‘aggressive,’ drink.”
AUSTIN, TX
Akron Beacon Journal

Horn leads Woodridge boys basketball's rout of Springfield in final game

It was only game No. 11 for the Woodridge boys basketball team Jan. 11 at home against Metro Athletic Conference rival Springfield, but it was Senior Night for Deon Horn. The Bulldogs’ point guard is only a partial qualifier, so he is not able to play the remainder of the season. He scored 11 points, including a three-pointer, in helping Woodridge to a 57-37 victory that upped their overall record to 9-2 and their MAC mark to 5-1.
EDUCATION
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State basketball hangs on vs. Minnesota with last-second bucket from Joey Hauser

Minnesota gave Michigan State a find to the end in East Lansing with the No. 10 Spartans needing a bucket late to escape with a win. In the back-and-forth battle, the Spartans were clinging to a 69-67 lead with under a minute remaining. A foul on Max Christie sent EJ Stephens to the line for a pair of free throws with Stephens netting both to tie the game at 69-all.
EAST LANSING, MI
brownwoodnews.com

Longhorns top Eastland; Lady Horns, Lady Dragons fall

EARLY – The Early Longhorns evened their District 8-3A basketball record at 2-2 and improved to 15-8 overall with a 52-42 home victory over Eastland Tuesday night. Vic Cooper led the Longhorns with 25 points followed by Jeremy Brown with nine, Jaxyn Price with eight, Korbin Barr with five, Andrew Caten and Dalton Adams with two each, and John Hill with one point.
EARLY, TX
mystandardnews.com

Wellsville-Middletown girls basketball vs. Marion County

The Wellsville-Middletown girls basketball team began the 2022 portion of its season by falling 53-29 to the Marion County Mustangs on Jan. 10. Bethany Slovensky and Keigan Hall each had seven points and Hallie Guzy and Dani Hager scored five points apiece for the Tigers, who dropped to 2-7. THEO TATE PHOTOS.
MARION COUNTY, MO
cbs7.com

BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Legacy girls vs. San Angelo Central

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Legacy High School girl’s basketball team defeated San Angelo Central 43-23 on Tuesday night at LHS. the win moves the Rebels into sole possession of 2nd place in District 2-6A. Watch the video above for highlights from the game.
SAN ANGELO, TX

