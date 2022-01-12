Weimar Girl’s Basketball Hangs On vs Lady Horns

When/where: 8 p.m. Wednesday at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan. TV/radio: ESPNU; KKGQ (92.3 FM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City. About TCU (10-2, 0-1 Big 12): The Horned Frogs have only played one game since Dec. 21, a 76-64 home loss against Baylor on Saturday. They had an extended layoff because of COVID issues within their roster. They are now back and searching for their first conference victory of the season. Mike Miles is one of the best guards in the Big 12, as he leads the Horned Frogs in both scoring and assists. Slowing him down will be a priority for the Wildcats. TCU has a big front court and is one of the nation’s best teams at grabbing offensive rebounds. But the Horned Frogs aren’t a good shooting team. They have only made 31.6% of their three-pointers this season.

