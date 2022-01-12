ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big30 Gears Up for the Release of His Debut Album

By Peter A. Berry
 1 day ago
Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Winter 2021 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. Big30 doesn’t rap as much as he fires away. His steamrolling delivery and scabrous lyrics evoke a harsh environment as he unloads tales of shoot-outs and block wars in unsettling detail. The rap world...

