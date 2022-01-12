ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New attorney appointed for HPD officer facing capital murder charge

By Carson Burns
WHNT News 19
 1 day ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police officer charged with capital murder was appointed a new attorney after one of his court-appointed lawyers withdrew from the case.

The court has appointed Brian Clark to represent David McCoy who is accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend Courtney Spraggins at his apartment complex on Friday.

Originally, Richard Jensen and Whitney Tillman were appointed by the court to represent McCoy.

Jensen filed several motions during his time on the case, including an effort to bar the public from the courtroom, to gag the parties regarding case details and he asked the court to direct the State of Alabama to preserve the victims’ bodies to allow for an independent forensic examination.

But, after two days on the case, Jensen filed a motion to withdraw as McCoy’s attorney on Wednesday around noon. That motion was granted an hour later by Madison County Circuit Judge Alison Austin.

HPD announced they will hold a news conference with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation regarding the case on Thursday, January 13 at 10 a.m.

A preliminary hearing was set for January 28th.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WHNT News 19

