Winterizing your home: Close water valves for outdoor faucets to avoid frozen pipes

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With the very cold temperatures we’ve been dealing with, it’s important to make sure your home is winterized.

If you don’t shut off your water you could end up with broken pipes. In October and November you should get your home ready for winter.

It’s important to close the shut off valve to your outdoor faucets and sprinklers, if you don’t your pipes could freeze. It is also important to winterize the faucets outside your home.

“As far as any hose faucets outside, if you haven’t turned them off you can still do so but be sure when you do, just open the faucet outside so any residual water from the faucet inward to the valve, the shutoff valve in the basement will drain out. Won’t freeze the faucet on the exterior,” said Gary Courchesne, owner of G&H Landscaping.

You should also bring your garden hoses inside and make sure you get the water out of them or they could freeze up and you’ll end up having to get new ones.

While it looks like temperatures will be a little warmer over the next couple of days, it looks like the arctic chill will be back this weekend.

