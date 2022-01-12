ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio EMS teaming up with Red Cross to raise awareness during national blood crisis

By WHIO Staff
 1 day ago
COLUMBUS — The State Board of Emergency Medical, Fire, and Transportation Services (EMFTS) is teaming up with the American Red Cross to raise awareness of the national blood crisis–the worst shortage in more than a decade.

They say that dangerously low blood supply levels are posing a risk to patient care by forcing doctors to make difficult decisions about who receives blood transfusions and who will have to wait until more blood is available.

“The current blood shortage has been exacerbated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, decreased blood donations, and an increased usage of blood and blood products to treat an increasing number of trauma cases,” said Division of EMS Director Rob Wagoner. “Many hospitals and blood collection facilities are also experiencing staffing challenges due to illness and quarantine requirements, which further add to the challenges of blood collection in these times.”

Blood and platelet donations are critically needed to help prevent further delays in vital medical treatments, and donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urged to make an appointment.

You can make an appointment to donate blood by clicking here or by calling 1-800 REDCROSS.

Dayton, OH
