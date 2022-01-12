ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Chrome Will Limit Access To Private Networks, Citing Security Reasons

By Posted by msmash
slashdot.org
 1 day ago

It should be "block access to local websites from external domains", or something...

it.slashdot.org

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

3 Apps That You Should Never Download, According To Tech Experts (They Slow Your iPhone!!)

They make your phone what it is, of course. But, in some cases, they can be so busy — with a dizzying number of features — that they also stall your device and make it run slower and less efficiently. The question truly is: which apps are worthy of your time and your phone’s storage space, and which should you consider deleting for the sake of a better running phone? The answer is going to differ from one user to another, but generally speaking, there are a few apps that rise to the top of the list when tech experts are asked about the best apps to delete. Here are three apps you should never download, according to tech experts (because they slow your iPhone).
CELL PHONES
WZOZ 103.1

It’s the End of Life for Certain Cell Phones on January 4

It won't be a very happy New Year for some cell phone users. It's the end of life for certain devices on January 4. Blackberry devices will no longer reliably function, "including for data, phone calls, SMS and 9-1-1 functionality, the company announced. BlackBerry is focused on providing intelligent security...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Malware removal on Android: how to clean up your smartphone

Is your Android smartphone playing up? Maybe it’s running sluggishly all of a sudden, perhaps popping up ads here and there, or just being randomly a bit weird. It may be because you have a problem with malware, or a Potentially Unwanted Program (PUP). So what's the best way...
CELL PHONES
LivingCheap

Buy your own smart router and save on internet costs

While companies like Comcast, Cox, Verizon, AT&T, and CenturyLink try to lease you a modem and router combo for your internet service, you are not required to take it. Instead, you can buy your own modem and router to own your own device and avoid that monthly fee. This post...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chrome
shefinds

The Unexpected Wifi Network You Should Stop Using On Your iPhone, According To Tech Experts

As with browsers, all Wi-Fi networks are not one and the same. Some networks are more secure and better for your privacy and data, while others can pose a bigger threat to your security. But how can you tell the differences among them? We spoke with two tech experts to get to the bottom of the unexpected Wi-Fi network you should stop using on your iPhone. Here’s their top answer, as well as an additional point to keep in mind.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

T-Mobile’s 5G Home Internet: I tried it, and it tried me

I was interested in T-Mobile’s Home Internet service from the first time I heard about it: it’s $50 (a price that includes the specialized router), contract and data cap-free, and is powered by 5G and LTE instead of phone lines or cable. As many people in the US can probably relate, I’m not in love with my traditional ISP — I often push up against its 1.2TB data cap, and $80 per month feels like a lot to pay for the supposedly 400Mbps service I get. So I wondered: could I, a remote worker and heavy internet user who likes to stream video, play multiplayer games, and do cloud backups, actually be fine with internet delivered through the air instead of a cable?
TECHNOLOGY
SlashGear

How to tell if your home internet is being throttled

Having internet at home usually implies a stable and reliable connection, but that is not always the case. If you find that your internet connection is not working as well as it should be, it’s possible it’s being throttled. As your connection is shared by many users connected to the same cell tower, internet service providers (ISPs) sometimes limit the bandwidth of certain users. This may result in problems such as websites taking much longer to load, streaming services such as Netflix failing to work, and many other annoying issues.
INTERNET
Beta News

How 5G is going to change the world

The internet along with mobile connectivity has already had a significant impact on the way that we live our lives. All that 5G is going to do is make things faster, right? Not according to Melita Business which has released data analysis showing that 5G will allow for a futuristic world of extended reality, artificial intelligence, and edge computing in every industry.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
New York Post

Google warns 2 billion users of update that could break websites worldwide

Google has issued a warning to Chrome’s more than two billion users amid fears the browser’s forthcoming update will break a number of websites around the world. The tech giant announced the news via its Chromium Bug tracker, the codebase for Chrome, and a solution to the issue is currently nowhere in sight.
INTERNET
T3.com

Linksys Hydra Pro 6, unveiled at CES 2022, is the Wi-Fi 6 router I've been waiting for

I really want Wi-Fi 6 at home, but I've been scanning our best wireless routers guide with a frown: the good ones are really, really expensive. So I'm delighted to see a big-spec Wi-Fi 6 router from a big name that doesn't have a big price tag. The Linksys Hydra Pro 6 has just been announced at CES 2022 and it's the firm's most affordable Wi-Fi 6 product yet.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Developer sabotages own code to break thousands of apps in protest against world’s biggest companies

An open-source programmer responsible for some of the most popular libraries on the internet has sabotaged their own work, seemingly in protest against “Fortune 500” companies.Marak Squires, a coder from New York, seemingly purposefully corrupted two open-source libraries called “faker.js” and “colors.js”. The former receives 2.8 million weekly downloads from GitHub and supports 2,500 projects, while the latter is downloaded 20 million times per week and supports 19,000 projects.These libraries support a number of open-source projects including Amazon’s Cloud Development Kit.The result of downloading these corrupted libraries causes applications to output three lines of text that read “LIBERTY LIBERTY LIBERTY”...
INTERNET
techgig.com

Malware alert! Are you saving passwords on Google Chrome? Stop NOW

Saving passwords in Google Chrome is a very common and time-saving practice. However, in the light of a new cheap and readily-available piece of. , cyber experts have warned of the dangers of storing passwords on browsers like Chrome or Edge. following the arrival. Hackers target employees working from home.
SOFTWARE
securityboulevard.com

Catching True Positives in Network Security

LogRhythm’s Analytic Co-Pilot team works with customers to get the most value from their cybersecurity investment; we spend time reducing and removing the false positive alarms within their environment through investigating, tuning the rules, and checking the outputs. Sometimes rules can be tuned too much where true positives are...
SOFTWARE
Bank Info Security

A Crisis in Third-Party Remote Access Security

Over half of organizations have experienced a data breach caused by third parties that led to the misuse of sensitive or confidential information. An even larger number attribute the cause of the data breach to granting too much access to third parties. The 2021 Ponemon report sponsored by SecureLink takes a deep dive into the third-party lifecycle, the cyber risks associated with each stage, and the statistics that reinforce the crisis in third-party management.
TECHNOLOGY
slashdot.org

Open Source Developer Intentionally Corrupts His Own Widely-Used Libraries

I disagree. This guy did something he had very right to. And he did it to point out a fundamental problem: Why should a FOSS developer be motivated to play nice? Now, he just did a bit of harmless activism. Anybody that got hit in production by this did it to themselves because they have no working testing and release processes. But what would have happened if the guy had actually been malicious and, say, installed a backdoor? Right. Probably not even criminal unless he uses it himself as FOSS generally comes with no warranty. Or lets say, more subtle sabotage.
COMPUTERS
Light Reading

5G private networks: Seven years beyond Reykjavik

As 2021 closes, it is only natural to look ahead to 2022 and try to grasp the telecom technology trends that will shape service provider technology strategies. And yet, I cannot help but turn back to 2014. In December 2014, Light Reading held the inaugural Vision 2020 event with a mandate of focusing on what technologies would shape the telecom world in the next six years.
TECHNOLOGY
slashdot.org

Some Carriers Are Blocking iPhone Users From Enabling iCloud Private Relay

Some European carriers, including T-Mobile/Sprint in the United States, are blocking iCloud Private Relay access when connected to cellular data. As 9to5Mac reports, "This feature is designed to give users an additional layer of privacy by ensuring that no one can view the websites that they visit." From the report:
CELL PHONES
BoardingArea

How Secure Are Airline Wi-FI Networks?

Sharon and I used to catch up on some movies or read a book when on a plane but now we’re more likely working on our laptops. With Wi-Fi service available on most flights, being in the air is no longer an excuse for not getting an article finished on time.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy