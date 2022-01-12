Gov. Newsom lays out his Emergency Response Package to tackle homeless crisis, COVID-19 pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV) Governor Gavin Newsom is highlighting the state's actions to fight COVID-19 and the homeless crisis from his California Blueprint, his proposed 2021-2022 fiscal year budget.

Governor Newsom’s Emergency Response Package focuses on keeping schools open and the economy moving, by ramping up vaccines, boosters, statewide testing, and increasing medical personnel.

Earlier in the day, he was addressing the homelessness crisis, focusing on quickly rehousing unsheltered individuals with behavioral health issues.

Earlier this month, Gov. Newsom signed an executive order to address concerns over price gouging on at-home COVID tests.

This week, he released his proposed budget that includes tax cuts and expanding healthcare. On Tuesday, Gov. Newsom addressed his proposal to expand healthcare coverage to include all Californian residents, regardless of immigration status.

