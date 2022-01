CONCORDIA - The North Central Kansas Medical Center, which is being built in Concordia, recently received a $5,000 gift toward the purchase of an MRI machine. Darell Gallegos, owner of Farm Country Ford in Concordia, presented a $5,000 check to the Cloud County Foundation for Health Care. The donation was earmarked for the purchase of an MRI machine, a new permanent service that will be offered at the North Central Kansas Medical Center, according to information from Cloud County Health Center (CCHC).

