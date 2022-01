The Merrill Area Community Foundation is proud to announce that four grants totaling $2,820 have been approved for the Beyond Crayons and Computers grant program to schools throughout the Merrill area’s public and parochial schools. Funded through the Foundation, the Beyond Crayons and Computers program invites teams of teachers from three-year-old programs through the High School to submit grant applications that involve members of our Merrill Community and are innovative and creative.

MERRILL, WI ・ 8 DAYS AGO