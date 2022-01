The general election conducted during the pandemic of 2020 has been cited for several irregularities. For example, many states had their voting laws changed during the period of live and absentee voting. Some of the states changed procedures and deadlines by officials not authorized by law to do so. Although no charges of irregular procedures have actually been found by a court of law, many hasty or unclear situations have occurred.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO