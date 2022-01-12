COVID emergency: Kan. lowers requirements for substitute teachers

Salina Regional Health Center announced this afternoon that it would be modifying its visitation guidelines due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the community. "Effective tomorrow, January 12, all adult hospital inpatients will be limited to having one visitor per day. That one visitor will be permitted to come and go each day using the hospital’s main entrance during the hours of 5 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. weekdays, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends and holidays. Pediatric inpatients will still be allowed to have two parents/caregivers present. Hospital inpatients had previously been allowed to have two visitors at the same time without restrictions on the number of visitors alternating throughout each day," Salina Regional noted in a news release about the matter.

SALINA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO