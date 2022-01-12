ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

COVID emergency: Kan. lowers requirements for substitute teachers

Salina Post
Salina Post
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The Kansas State Board of Education unanimously approved an emergency declaration on Wednesday that allows any individual meeting certain qualifications to apply for a Temporary Emergency Authorized License (TEAL), according to a statement...

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salina Post

State's largest school district warns parents of potential school closures

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The Wichita school district, the largest in Kansas, is warning parents that temporary school closures may be necessary because so many teachers are out sick with COVID-19. Superintendent Alicia Thompson told parents in an email that the district, which is the state’s largest with 47,000 students, hopes to give parents two to three days’ notice before closing schools. But she said she couldn’t promise decisions won’t be made more quickly.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Staff absences plague schools, health care amid COVID surge

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Employee absences fueled by a surge in COVID-19 cases are straining Kansas hospitals, schools and emergency services and raising questions about whether some court trials might need to be delayed. When students returned from break last week in the Wichita school district, 1,274 of the...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Alum Fancher gifts $250,000 in support of KWU sciences

Dave Fancher, ’64, has spent decades helping build the KWU sciences, from his time as a faculty member to, more recently, putting together the Gang of Eight, a group of graduates that has made significant contributions toward on-campus lab renovations. KWU announced this week that Fancher has made another...
CHARITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
Local
Kansas Education
Salina Post

Chamberlin assistant dean of student life at K-State Salina

Kyle Chamberlin has been promoted to assistant dean of student life at Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus. As the assistant dean, Chamberlin will continue to oversee on-campus housing, the Student Life Center and the health and safety of K-State Salina students. He also will take on responsibilities for career services for the campus, as well as guiding K-State Salina's enhanced emphasis on student mental health and continued efforts for greater diversity and inclusion.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Stressed Kansas and Missouri hospitals hunt for ventilators

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Doctors in Kansas and Missouri are hunting down ventilators and running out of monoclonal antibodies as COVID-19 patient counts hit pandemic highs at a growing number of hospitals. Health officials for hospitals in the Kansas City and Wichita areas issued a desperate plea Wednesday for...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Salina Regional modifies visitor guidelines due to COVID-19

Salina Regional Health Center announced this afternoon that it would be modifying its visitation guidelines due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the community. "Effective tomorrow, January 12, all adult hospital inpatients will be limited to having one visitor per day. That one visitor will be permitted to come and go each day using the hospital’s main entrance during the hours of 5 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. weekdays, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends and holidays. Pediatric inpatients will still be allowed to have two parents/caregivers present. Hospital inpatients had previously been allowed to have two visitors at the same time without restrictions on the number of visitors alternating throughout each day," Salina Regional noted in a news release about the matter.
SALINA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Substitute Teacher#State Of Emergency#The Substitute#Ged#Ksde
Salina Post

Educators from McPherson, Lindsborg among Horizon Award winners

TOPEKA — Thirty-two first-year educators from Kansas are being recognized for their outstanding teaching skills through the 2022 Kansas Horizon Award program. Among them are educators from McPherson USD 418 and Smoky Valley USD 400. The 2022 Kansas Horizon Award recipients were recently announced by the Kansas State Department...
LINDSBORG, KS
Salina Post

Salina Arts & Humanities' Pauscher Morawitz receives promotion

Salina Arts & Humanities (SAH) has announced that Anna Pauscher Morawitz was promoted to serve in the newly created position of operations and development manager effective Jan. 3. Pauscher Morawitz has served as the arts education coordinator at Salina Arts & Humanities since July of 2018. Pauscher Morawitz will also...
SALINA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Salina Post

Communities can help combat stalking, increase safety

TOPEKA – A person who would stalk someone is likely to commit other crimes against the same victim. Stalking, which is recognized in January during Stalking Awareness Month, can intensify over time up to the point of homicide. The National Center for Victims of Crime began recognizing Stalking Awareness...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Salina Post

Women Managing the Farm annual conference Feb. 9-11

MANHATTAN, – A Kansas cowgirl turned television host will be the keynote speaker for this year’s Women Managing the Farm conference, which will be held Feb. 9-11 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Manhattan. Courtenay DeHoff, known widely as the “Fancy Lady Cowgirl,” will bring her inspirational message...
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Kansas finally clears 2,000-plus backlog of rape kits

TOPEKA — In the mid-2010s, Kansas left as many as 2,200 rape kits languishing after they’d been used to document possible sexual assaults. That slowed prosecutions and undercut a valuable law enforcement tool for identifying serial rapists. Now state lawmakers look ready to pass a law demanding that...
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

🎥Smoky Valley USD 400 requiring face coverings for grades 7-12

LINDSBORG - Smoky Valley Public Schools (USD 400) announced today that it will require face coverings to be worn in grades 7-12 for the next seven school days. "Due to increasing cases of COVID infections in our secondary grade levels, face coverings will be required for all 7-12 students and staff from Thursday, January 13 until Friday, January 21," the district noted in a posting on its website.
LINDSBORG, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
12K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy