Jake Gyllenhaal recalls his awkward first meeting with Brad Pitt, and how it left him 'starstruck'

By Yasmin Garaad
Insider
Insider
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QdTNK_0djw4ulK00
Jake Gyllenhaal, Brad Pitt, and Jennifer Aniston in 2002.

Getty Images

  • Jake Gyllenhaal recalled his first time meeting Brad Pitt on the set of 2002 movie "The Good Girl."
  • Gyllenhaal's on-screen love interest Jennifer Aniston was married to Pitt at the time.
  • "I remember putting my hand out to shake his and accidentally hitting the door," Gyllenhaal.

Jake Gyllenhaal said he was "starstruck" when he met Brad Pitt on the set of the 2002 film "The Good Girl," costarring Jennifer Aniston .

During a recent interview with W Magazine , " The Guilty " star was asked if he has ever been starstruck prompting him to recall the day he met Pitt.

"I was definitely starstruck when I first met Brad Pitt on the set of "The Good Girl," he said. " I was working with Jennifer Aniston, who was his wife at the time, and there were a lot of very racy scenes."

He continued: "I remember putting my hand out to shake his, and accidentally hitting the door. He said, so confidently and kindly, 'Well, you have another one. It's all right.' He was very, very, very sweet to me, and it was actually a really lovely exchange. But, yeah — I was starstruck."

Aniston and Pitt , who were married from 2000 to 2005, were deemed the quintessential Hollywood couple throughout the 1990s and early aughts.

In 2016, Gyllenhaal also revealed in an interview with People that he had a crush on Aniston. "I will say, I had a crush on her for years," he said.

"The Good Girl" tells the story of a small-town retail worker (Aniston) who is unsatisfied in her marriage and has an affair with a teenage stock boy (Gyllenhaal) at her job. Gyllenhaal has previously opened up about the "racy scenes" he filmed with Aniston.

Gyllenhaal said he didn't remember much about filming the movie, but did recall that Aniston was the one who suggested using a "pillow technique" for added physical separation between their bodies whenever they were "horizontal."

"The Guilty" starring Gyllenhaal is streaming now on Netflix .

Read the original article on
Insider

