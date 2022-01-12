Celebrity friends Kanye West’s girlfriend Julia Fox shows love to Madonna and her big family Fox said she got emotional seeing Madonna’s tribe

Madonna is saying goodbye to her fun-packed family vacations! The star took social media to share her memories after spending a few days in Gstaad, an upscale resort town in the Bernese Oberland region of the Swiss Alps.

“Farewell Gstaad……….We will never forget your Mountains or your Moonshine!” she wrote, referring to the destination’s soaring mountains and prestigious international snowboarding schools.

The 63-year-old singer flew her six children to Switzerland and snapped beautiful pictures for social media. Madonna is mom to sons Rocco Ritchie, 21; David Banda, 16; daughter Lourdes Leon, 25, Mercy, 15; and twins Estere and Stella, 9.

The heartwarming images sparked interest in Kanye West’s girlfriend Julia Fox, who said she got emotional seeing Madonna’s tribe. “Omg I absolutely love this family photo moment why do I have chills and am on the verge of tears now,” she questioned herself.

Immediately, people started questioning the relationship between Madonna and Fox, especially since Kim Kardashian has shown interest in visiting the singer’s fashion archive, and both are good friends.

“you do know M and Julia are friends , Madonna is following Julia! Madonna has posted hanging out with Julia! God some of you lot just love to hate,” a fan clarified. While another person asked Julia to make Ye and the Queen of Pop release a song. “girl you want to be the reason why Madonna and Kanye COLLAB again. I just know you want that to happen, make it happen girl, I’m begging you,” the fan wrote.

But does Julia have that power?

According to Fox, she and Kanye just met! The pair linked up in Miami on New Year’s Eve. Fox said the rapper had great energy, and he had her friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night. “We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play. Ye’s flight landed at six, and the play was at seven, and he was there ON TIME,” the Uncut Gems star revealed.

The time will tell if Fox will have an influence on Ye’s career.