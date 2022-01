While China and the United States have very different political systems and histories, they are each facing the challenges of a technological onslaught: in terms of economics, technology, politics, security and stability. Over the last 10 or 20 years China has been catching up with the United States, and has greatly closed the gap between the two economies. It has done so by borrowing — some might use another term but the idea is the same — an open approach to markets and to technology. This has allowed huge accumulations of market power (non-political power) in China, which Xi Jinping has recently clamped down, as threatening the Communist party’s power.

