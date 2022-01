In response to the economic devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Congress authorized a series of stimulus payments for Americans in 2020 and 2021. As they were sent out in the midst of global upheaval, many Americans gladly accepted them without fully understanding the ultimate ramifications. The good news is that Congress sent out the payments with no strings attached. Here’s what you’ll need to know when you file your return for tax year 2021.

INCOME TAX ・ 7 DAYS AGO