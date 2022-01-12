Oakdale Police: Woman shot jumping out window to escape armed boyfriend

OAKDALE, Calif. (KTXL) — Oakdale police said a man shot and killed himself Wednesday after shooting his girlfriend as she jumped out a window to escape him.

The police department said officers were called to a house on Laurel Avenue, near West B Street, around 1 a.m.

A 41-year-old woman at the house had multiple gunshot wounds. Police said officers applied tourniquets to try to stop the bleeding before the woman was taken to the hospital.

“I’d estimate between 12 and 15, boom, boom, boom,” one neighbor told FOX40. “Neighbors, of course, are coming out. It’s like, what the hell’s going on?”

Neighbors woke up to the sound of gunshots around 1 a.m.

“The next thing you know, you hear the cop cars coming in. You could tell from the sirens from multiple directions,” the neighbor said. “They got out of their cars with long guns resting on the open doors of their vehicles.”

Oakdale police could not say what condition the unidentified woman was in by late Wednesday morning.

Officers said they learned the woman had been in an argument with her boyfriend when he pulled out a gun. She tried to escape by jumping out a window, but her boyfriend fired at her, hitting her in the legs and pelvis.

The woman was able to run to a neighbor’s house, where she got help.

Police said Wednesday the victim was still in the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

According to Oakdale police, officers went to the boyfriend’s house on nearby West A Street, between Laurel and California avenues.

The suspect showed up in the living room brandishing a firearm. At that time, the victim ran for it, jumped out the front living room window,” said Oakdale Police Chief Jerry Ramar.

He was later identified as 41-year-old Benjamin Michael King.

Police set up a perimeter and called in the SWAT team as surrounding streets were blocked off and a nearby elementary school went into lockdown.

“At 7 o’clock this morning, we requested help from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department. They responded with the SWAT team,” Chief Ramar explained.

Authorities said King then barricaded himself in his home.

At one point, after King still had not surrendered, police said they flew a drone into the house. It revealed King had shot and killed himself.

Oakdale police are still investigating the shooting.

Oakdale police aren’t commenting on if they had been called out to the suspect’s home in the past.

