Peacemaker's Chukwudi Iwuji explains how James Gunn cast him in GOTG3

It almost doesn’t feel as though the Fast and Furious franchise would be the right place for Keanu Reeves, but then again, the movies have changed so much over the year that one can’t help but think that he might be able to find a way into the movies without too much help. Bringing a John Wick type of character into the movies wouldn’t be such a big deal really, but trying to decide which kind of individual he’d be playing is a little bit tough. It was already established that Hobbs and Shaw wasn’t the right spot for him, since it sounds as though he was meant to be the head of Eteon, the shadow company that was responsible for the virus that was one of the main points of the movie. But plugging him into another FF movie feels as though it’s possible, but only if it’s done in a way that makes him out to be a character that is doing the right things for the wrong reasons or vice versa. Making him an entirely good or evil character doesn’t really vibe with this franchise, or at least it doesn’t feel like it would.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO