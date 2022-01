"My therapist says I should be celibate," The Masked Singer host spilled in September. "Ok, give me a break bus. I'm [going to] take a break from having kids,” he added. The radio show host first became a dad in 2011 when he and then-wife pop icon Mariah Carey gave birth to their twins Monroe and Moroccan. He also shares two children with Brittany Bell and Abby De La Rosa. Bell gave birth to son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen in February 2017 and December (of the same year) respectively, while the international DJ welcomed twin sons Zillion and Zion in June 2021.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 20 DAYS AGO