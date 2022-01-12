ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Inbound East Washington Ave. reopens at Lien Rd. following crash

By Logan Reigstad
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DcPzk_0djw2TL500

MADISON, Wis. — All inbound lanes of East Washington Avenue have reopened at Lien Road Wednesday afternoon following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The crash was reported shortly after 2 p.m.

East Washington Avenue reopened around 3 p.m.

Further details were not immediately available.

