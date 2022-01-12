Inbound East Washington Ave. reopens at Lien Rd. following crash

MADISON, Wis. — All inbound lanes of East Washington Avenue have reopened at Lien Road Wednesday afternoon following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The crash was reported shortly after 2 p.m.

East Washington Avenue reopened around 3 p.m.



Further details were not immediately available.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.