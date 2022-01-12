Technology for a Healthier Work-from-Home Culture

It has been said that every person is the result of all their past experiences. This is certainly true, change an experience in the past and you will adjust your character. The only question is by how much and in what way. Cultural heritage is the same, it just operates on a much larger scale. Every civilization has its own historical culture and that has helped to shape the civilization and the world today. While it is possible to debate the processes used in the past, it is imperative that cultural heritages are preserved and learned from.

