Mississippi State

Republican lawmakers send redrawn congressional districts to governor for final signature

By Bobby Harrison
Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IwBcf_0djw0d9300
A visitor to the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, uses his cell phone to photograph a graphic of the state that depicts census growth or loss in each county over a 10-year period in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

The Mississippi Legislature is a gubernatorial signature away from doing what it has not been able to accomplish since the early 1990s: pass a plan to redraw the state’s U.S. House districts.

The Mississippi Senate, by a 33-18 vote Wednesday, approved the congressional redistricting proposal that was passed earlier this session by the House. The plan now goes to Gov. Tate Reeves, who can choose to sign it into law or veto it.

(Editor’s note: The new congressional map can be found at the bottom of this story.)

After both the 2000 and 2010 U.S. censuses, the state’s congressional districts were redrawn by the federal courts after the Legislature could not agree on a plan because of partisan bickering.

There also were partisan differences this year, but the Republicans’ grasp on the legislative process is firm enough to stifle any Democratic objections.

In the Senate, as was the case in the House last week, Democrats opposed the Republican plan to expand the African American majority District 2 almost the length of the state from Tunica County in northwest Mississippi all the way to the Louisiana border in southwest Mississippi. District 2, if the plan is signed into law, will encompass 40% of the landmass of the state.

Senate Pro Tem Dean Kirby, R-Pearl, who presented the Republican plan, said the proposed District 2 maintained “communities of interest” since the district would run along the Mississippi River on the western side of the state.

“We were trying go with what the courts drew (in the past) as much as possible,” Kirby said, adding the plan is fair and that no incumbent congressmen gets everything he wanted in the proposal.

READ MORE: Groups allege Redistricting Committee violated public meetings law

The state’s longest serving U.S. representative, Bennie Thompson, who also is African American and the sole Democrat in the delegation, had proposed that all of Hinds County be included in his District 2. But the Republicans rejected that proposal.

Sen. Derrick Simmons, D-Greenville, said Thompson, who is from Hinds County, should be able to represent all of his home county like the three white, Republican incumbents are able to do.

Of the Republican plan, Sen. David Jordan, D-Greenwood, said, “it makes a person like me (an African American) wonder.”

Sen. Angela Turner Ford, D-West Point, offered a plan that was rejected by the Republican majority that would have included a portion of fast growing DeSoto County and all of Hinds in Thompson’s District 2.

All of the proposals strived to maintain a District 2 with a Black population around 60%. Turner Ford’s proposal also increased the Black voting-age population of District 3, located primarily in east Mississippi, from the low 30 percent level to 37%.

“It represents an opportunity for those individuals who are part of the Black voting-age population to have more influence and a greater voice in Congressional District 3,” said Turner-Ford, who is Black.

All of the chamber’s 16 Democrats opposed the plan offered by the Republican majority. Two Republicans — Melanie Sojourner of Natchez and Chris McDaniel of Ellisville — voted against the Republican plan. Sojourner represents portions of southwest Mississippi that are being moved from District 3 to District 2 under the Republican plan.

Mississippi Today

Hosemann wants to shun the term ‘Medicaid expansion.’ Is he appealing to Gunn, Reeves?

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann believes a plea to Mississippians’ better angels ultimately will lead to Medicaid expansion. Granted, Hosemann does not utter the phrase “better angels,” but listen closely and it is obvious that he is appealing to them. He also does not want to use the term “Medicaid expansion.” Instead, he would rather discuss everyday scenarios of working Mississippians who suffer, who die because they don’t have access to health insurance.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi Today

House Republicans pass redistricting plan that creates sprawling majority-Black congressional district

The 2nd Congressional District will meander the almost length of the state along the Mississippi River under the congressional redistricting plan approved 76-42 Thursday by Republicans in the House of Representatives. The plan approved Thursday was created by a joint redistricting committee composed of legislators appointed by Republican House Speaker...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi Today

Teachers: How much would your pay increase under the Senate’s pay raise plan?

On Monday, the Mississippi State Senate revealed its plan to increase teacher pay this legislative session. The proposal makes changes to the state’s existing salary schedule, which increases teacher pay by years of experience and level of certification. It would raise pay an average of $4,700 over two years and restructure the way teachers are paid to provide them higher salaries in the long-term.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi Today

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann has COVID-19, prompting concerns about Capitol outbreak

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann has tested positive for COVID-19 just one day into the 2022 legislative session, prompting concerns about an outbreak at the Capitol. Hosemann, the Senate’s presiding officer, has no symptoms. He has been vaccinated and also received the booster shot, according to his office. Though Hosemann had no symptoms, he decided to get tested after learning he had come in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mississippi Today

Mississippi Stories: Matthew McCluney

On this episode of Mississippi Stories, Mississippi Today Editor-At-Large Marshall Ramsey visits with U.S.S. Alabama museum technician Matthew McCluney. McCluney, a Gautier resident, talks about his passion for preserving a giant piece of American and Naval history. The U.S.S. Alabama, launched in 1942 during World War 2, is a veteran...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi Today

Who gets abortions in Mississippi?

Following the recent U.S. Supreme Court hearing on a Mississippi law that challenges Roe v. Wade, Mississippi Today examined who is most likely to be impacted if abortion is prohibited or made more difficult to obtain. Abortions have been declining in the U.S. since the 1990s. Amanda Jean Stevenson, a...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi Today

Legislative Guide 2022

It appears the 2022 legislative session will be crazier than any in recent memory. Billions in surplus revenue await appropriation. Redistricting looms for congressional and legislative seats. A medical marijuana program and ballot initiative process are likely to be debated. Then there are some optional items that appear to have...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mississippi Today

The top issues lawmakers could address in 2022

The 2022 legislative session, which begins at noon on Tuesday, is shaping up as one of the most eventful in recent memory. Legislators — 52 senators and 122 House members — will face a litany of issues, any one of which could consume much of the time and energy of a regular session.
JACKSON, MS
