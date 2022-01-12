ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama hits over 1 million COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic

By Drew Taylor
CBS 42
CBS 42
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YMEmY_0djw0G2S00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Alabama Department of Public Health has recorded over 1 million COVID-19 cases across the state since the virus was first detected in Montgomery nearly two years ago.

On Wednesday, the department reported that there had been approximately 1,004,622 COVID-19 cases recorded since March 2020, when the first COVID-19 case was identified in Montgomery. Since then, all 67 counties across Alabama have been affected by the virus.

“I can safely say that a million cases was never in my event or horizon on this almost two years ago,” Dr. Don Williamson with the Alabama Hospital Association said.

Coronavirus in Alabama: Over 1 million cases; 16,641 deaths

Currently, there is a 41.1% positivity rate statewide for those testing positive for COVID-19. Throughout the pandemic, there have been reports of some people being infected with COVID-19 several times .

“We don’t want to be remembered for the state that has the highest positivity rate for COVID testing. And right now, we are,” Physician Dr. Celeste Reese Willis said.

“We need people to understand that you yourself, if you’re hearing these words, you’re the person who can make a difference,” Alabama Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said during a press briefing last August . “You need to be responsible for your behavior. You need to do what it takes to not continue this situation. I don’t know how much longer we’re going to be able to do this.”

WATCH: Tim James joins number of challengers running against Kay Ivey to be Alabama’s governor

While there have been peaks and valleys over the last two years since the pandemic first began, cases have been at all-time highs over the last few weeks. In Alabama, as well as across the country and many parts of the world, the more-contagious Omicron variant of the virus has taken a toll on health care workers and communities and has also infected people who previously been vaccinated against past viral strains.

“This omicron variant is incredibly infectious,” Harris said during a recent press conference . “It’s very, very easy to spread even more so than any variants we’ve seen before.”

Throughout the pandemic, Jefferson County has led the state with the most cases reported. As of Wednesday, there were 145,464 confirmed cases. Mobile County has had the second-highest number with 90,684 while and Madison County has reported 66,148 cases. Choctaw County has reported the lowest number of COVID-19 cases statewide with 1,245 cases.

As hospitals continue to see an influx of patients, medications like Paxlovid and Sotrovimab anti bodies are in short supply. Dr. Michael Saag with UAB says there isn’t enough of those medications to get through this current spike.

“Sotrovimab is one of the monoclonal anti-bodies and it’s the one proven to be effective. The problem is, sotrovimab is in such short supply,” Dr. Williamson said.

With that in mind, Dr. Saag says more and more people need to get vaccinated and boosted against the virus in order to mitigate any further spread.

“We also have the vaccines. And, they’re safe and they’re ridiculously effective. Really effective,” Dr. Saag said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

WATCH: Alabama doctors discuss latest developments on omicron variant

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Medical Association of the State of Alabama (MASA) will be hosting a discussion on the latest developments of the omicron variant of COVID-19. MASA President Dr. Aruna Arora will be joined by State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris, infectious disease expert with UAB Dr. Michael Saag and Montgomery pulmonologist Dr. […]
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Alabama

(STACKER) – The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, […]
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Health
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
City
Mobile, AL
CBS 42

University of Alabama students return to class amid Omicron surge

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Thousands of University of Alabama students are back on campus. Wednesday was the first day of the Spring semester amid rising COVID-19 cases fueled by the Omicron variant. Students are required to wear a mask in the classroom and inside campus buildings. Kaitlyn Wheeler is a freshman student who is hoping […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Williamson
Person
Kay Ivey
CBS 42

Jefferson County coroner searching for family of 3 deceased

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating families for three people who died in the area over the past month. Charlotte D. Brown (left) died just after 3 p.m. on Dec. 22 of natural causes while living at Legacy Health and Rehabilitation of Pleasant […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Wiat#Omicron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Covid Testing
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
CBS 42

Georgia deputy suspended over Facebook comment about Arbery

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff’s deputy was suspended and faces being fired over comments posted on social media after a judge sentenced three white men to life imprisonment in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, news outlets reported. Reacting to a story on WGXA-TV’s Facebook page after the men were sentenced on their […]
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 42

CBS 42

18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy