Water Pump Problem Closes SR-87 Connector Ramp off Southbound I-280 in San Jose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Caltrans crews are working to fix an issue with water pumps that have closed the connector ramps to Bird Avenue and State Route 87 off of southbound I-280 in San Jose Wednesday, according to authorities.

The San Jose office of the CHP tweeted out photos late Wednesday morning of the flooding caused by the pump problem, saying that Caltrans crews were on the scene. The second photo posted appeared to show the water receding, but the ramp was still closed.

The ramp is the main exit for Mineta San Jose International Airport when traveling south on I-280 and could impact transit times for people catching flights.

CHP recommended that drivers plan accordingly and anticipate potential delays. There was not projected time for the ramp reopening.