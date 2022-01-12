ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Clyde Bellecourt, co-founder of the American Indian Movement, dies of cancer at 85

By Deepa Shivaram
wshu.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleClyde Bellecourt, one of the most significant Native American leaders in the struggle for civil rights, died in Minneapolis on Tuesday night, his son Wolf confirmed to Minnesota Public Radio. Bellecourt was 85 and had been battling prostate cancer. Bellecourt, who was born and grew up on the White...

www.wshu.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
uticaphoenix.net

The full history of American people of color has never

Stories of people of color aren’t always found in the usual public records or data sets. Often, the stories are hidden in slave schedules and plantation accounting books. They are packed away with family secrets in an attic. They are in plain sight, carved on monuments and statues. Or they exist only in the minds and memories of our elders.
SOCIETY
The Conversation U.S.

How the Native American population in the US increased 87% says more about whiteness than about demographics

The Native American population in the U.S. grew by a staggering 86.5% between 2010 and 2020, according to the latest U.S. Census – a rate demographers say is impossible to achieve without immigration. Birth rates among Native Americans don’t explain the massive rise in numbers. And there certainly is no evidence of an influx of Native American expatriates returning to the U.S. Instead, individuals who previously identified as white are now claiming to be Native American. This growing movement has been captured by terms like “pretendian” and “wannabe.” Another way to describe this recent adoption of Native American identity is what I...
POLITICS
The Atlantic

What Gang-Backed Government Could Do to America

In the year since a mob invaded the Capitol, the trend lines for political violence in the United States have worsened. According to a new poll from The Washington Post and the University of Maryland, about one in three Americans believes that violence against the government is sometimes justified. But even more disturbing than the hardening of attitudes is the governing pattern coalescing—like an array of magnets pulling one another near—in pockets of the country. In some localities, conservative politicians and law-enforcement officials are melding with armed vigilantes who have similar politics. In Grand Traverse County, Michigan, last January, a citizen asked local officials at a virtual public meeting to denounce the Proud Boys, a right-wing gang that took part in the Capitol riot and had previously introduced a local gun-rights resolution. Instead of disavowing the group, the county commission’s vice chair stepped off-screen and returned brandishing his rifle. Closer to Michigan’s capital, Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf made news in August by speaking approvingly of militias and claiming the power to recruit posses to “suppress rioting.”
POLITICS
Pride Publishing

National Black Business Chamber co-founder Harry C. Alford dies

Harry C. Alford, the president/CEO and co-founder of the National Black Chamber of Commerce (NBCC), died Dec. 6 in Washington, D.C. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kay DeBow, vice president and co-founder of the National Black Chamber five months ago. In 1993, Harry C. Alford moved the...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Society
City
Minneapolis, MN
State
Washington State
Local
Minnesota Society
Local
Minnesota Health
Minneapolis, MN
Health
ktoe.com

Minnesotans remember Native American civil rights leader Clyde Bellecourt

Minnesotans are remembering Clyde Bellecourt, a giant in Native Americans’ fight for civil rights, who died yesterday (Tues) at the age of 85 at his home in Minneapolis. Bellecourt told T-P-T in a 1990s interview that he saw himself as the diplomat among the founders of the American Indian Movement — but despite that…
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
wshu.org

Imagine another American Civil War, but this time in every state

Not long ago, the idea of another American Civil War seemed outlandish. These days, the notion has not only gone mainstream, it seems to suddenly be everywhere. Business Insider published a poll in October 2020 saying a majority of Americans believed the U.S. was already in the midst of a "cold" civil war. Then last fall, the University of Virginia Center for Politics released a poll finding that a majority of people who had voted to reelect former President Donald Trump in 2020 now wanted their state to secede from the Union.
POLITICS
kxnet.com

Maya Angelou quarters produced for American Women Quarters Program

The United States Mint has started shipping the first coins for the American Women Quarters Program. These quarters honoring Maya Angelou are manufactured at the Mint facilities in Philadelphia and Denver. The coins will be featuring additional honorees and will start shipping later this year through 2025. The tails end...
MAYA ANGELOU
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clyde Bellecourt
Person
Peggy Flanagan
HuffingtonPost

I Joined A Far-Right Group Of Moms. What I Witnessed Was Frightening.

“Look out for the trigger words,” the woman says. She’s perched on a chair in front of the room. She’s well-dressed yet funky with elegant boots, a demure sweater and some colorful jewelry. “‘Equality,’ ‘diversity,’ ‘inclusion,’ ‘marginalization,’... These words are CRT. If you see these words in your kids’ homework, you need to speak out.”
ADVOCACY
WKRC

Here are the women who will be appearing on quarters in 2022

WASHINGTON (SBG) — The United States Mint has five new designs for quarters starting next year. As part of the American Women Quarters Program, the four-year project features coins with designs on the reverse (colloquially known as the tails) side of the coin. Collectors and enthusiasts can expect new...
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prostate Cancer#Native Americans#Minnesota Public Radio#Aim#Npr
Rolling Stone

The Plot Against American Democracy That Isn’t Taught in Schools

Award-winning journalist Jonathan M. Katz’s new book, Gangsters of Capitalism: Smedley Butler, the Marines, and the Making and Breaking of America’s Empire, is an explosive deep dive into the forgotten history of American military imperialism in the early twentieth century. At its center is one of the United States’s most fascinating yet little-known characters — Gen. Smedley Butler, a Marine who fought in nearly every U.S. overseas war in the early twentieth century. In this exclusive excerpt, Katz documents how Butler played a pivotal role in an equally little-known episode, in which a cadre of powerful businessmen tried to overthrow...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
americanmilitarynews.com

VP Harris helped anti-cop rioters in 2020 while Biden now attacks ‘political violence’

On Thursday, President Joe Biden spoke on the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol, warning against the U.S. becoming a nation that “accepts political violence as a norm.” However, just months before the events of Jan. 6, 2021, Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris had promoted a bail fund that helped to release suspects charged with violent crimes during riots in the summer of 2020.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress
iheart.com

What Do White Americans Owe Black People?

DePaul University Professor Jason Damian Hill is the rare academic brave enough to push back aggressively against the current "woke" culture that demonizes all white people as irredeemably racist and that uses that assumption to argue in favor of "reparations." One person likens Prof Hill's work to that of Thomas Sowell...high praise indeed. Jason's new book is called "What Do White Americans Owe Black People?" and let's just say that his conclusions put him in direct opposition to Marxist racist grifters like Ibram X Kendi.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy