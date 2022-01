In 2022, the Blue Devils have been fighting their own demon. Rust. COVID-19 caused a 12-day basketball hiatus for the No. 8 team in the nation, and it hasn't looked like itself since. Duke suffered its first ACC loss against Miami in a heartbreaking matchup filled with turnovers, missed shots and missed opportunities, but it has a chance to get back in the win column Wednesday in Winston-Salem, N.C., against a hot Wake Forest team.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO