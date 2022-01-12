ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

How to INSTANTLY Refine Selections in Photoshop for Super-Clean Cutouts (VIDEO)

By Ron Leach
shutterbug.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you ever tried cutting a subject out of a photo to place it on another background? If so, you know this can be a cumbersome task—especially if you want pristine results. In the video below, you’ll learn a great trick for getting the job done quickly and...

www.shutterbug.com

Comments / 0

Related
Woman's World

This Genius Storage Hack Magically Creates More Space in Your Kitchen

Counter space is a never-ending struggle at my house. Every time I feel like we’ve got it under control, another must-have appliance makes its way into our kitchen, or I go a little too wild buying new utensils and gadgets. As a result, I end up spending a lot of time thinking about how best to optimize my space — and the latest kitchen storage hack I found is nothing short of genius.
HOME & GARDEN
forsythwoman.com

The Social Media Detox Challenge

Within recent years, social media has taken a forefront in sending and receiving information and news to people throughout the world. Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and multiple other sites are based on instant communication between the user, their friends, and websites. During a five minute check, a person can find out what ten of their friends are currently doing, what is happening in China, and any changes in today’s weather. Using social media does have both positive and negative benefits. One good impact is the ability to connect with people who live miles away, as well as receive news and information instantly. However, social media has also been linked to depression, anxiety, unrealistic expectations, and creating the fear of being left out and not knowing what is going on in the world around you.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photoshop#Stroke#Blur#Dropdown
naturallycurly.com

The BEST Curly Hair Bloggers on the Internet

Let’s give a big drumroll to the beauties who served, slayed, and brought the heat to our phone screens this year! Blogging is no easy feat and in our bustling age of hair tutorials, social media, and #sponsoredads, finding naturalistas who bring authenticity to their content is key to moving the needle in our community. We’ve seen a big evolution of how bloggers are sharing and creating content as the world of natural hair has grown in products, brands, and visibility. Long gone are the days of simply writing a post and promoting your website, the modern blogger has content on the most popular social channels, a website, brand deals, videos, and more. It’s a career and lifestyle that isn’t for the faint of heart, but these ladies make it look easy and keep us clicking with enviable content that is consistent, engaging, fun, and educational.
HAIR CARE
shutterbug.com

5 Easy Tips for Sunrise Photos with Maximum IMPACT

When it comes to improving one’s photographic skills, some of the best advice is both simple and straightforward. That’s exactly what you’ll find in the quick tutorial below, as a successful landscape photographer provides his five best tips for capturing sunrise photos with maximum impact. Based in...
PHOTOGRAPHY
shutterbug.com

The Secret to Making Your Photos SHARP in Photoshop (VIDEO)

Let's face it: not every photo you shoot is going to be sharp. That fact can be pretty disappointing if you like the subject, composition and exposure of a particular image but find out later it's a bit soft. Have no fear, fellow photographers! There are many easy ways to...
COMPUTERS
StyleCaster

Shoppers Say This $20 Instant Pot Hack Is ‘Truly a Life Saver’ & Their New ‘Go-To’ Kitchen Accessory

Time-saving kitchen appliances are all the rage right now, and along with air fryers, Instant Pots offer up some of our fav time-saving recipes. The 9-in-1 kitchen appliance serves up the fluffiest rice, the smoothest soup and the heartiest meat—it can even bake a cake thanks to its many pre-set cooking settings. But with the limitless possibilities, remembering the various cook times can be tricky. However, we found a kitchen accessory that takes the guesswork out of whipping up your favorite meals. The Instant Pot Official Cutting Board is here to end your habit of Googling every recipe step from start...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Software
Photo & Video Tuts+

How to Create a Pixel Stretch in Photoshop

Do you want to learn how to pixel stretch in Photoshop? Today I will show you how to stretch pixels in Photoshop using standard Photoshop tools! Let’s go!. If you are looking for a pixel stretch plugin, take a look at StretchMatic on Envato Elements—it's a great tool with endless creative possibilities. Stretch your images, shapes, or text layers in a few simple clicks.
SOFTWARE
iphonelife.com

How to Edit Slow-Motion Video on Mac (macOS Monterey Update)

Have you been wondering how to edit a slow-motion video on a Mac? After you make a video with an iPhone or iPad, you can edit it in the Photos app on a Mac; here's how. You'll have more room and better visibility when editing iPhone videos on a Mac.
SOFTWARE
shutterbug.com

Using Photoshop’s Elliptical Tool for Oval & Round Selections (VIDEO)

Everyone who uses Photoshop is familiar with the simple Rectangular Selection tool that is helpful for making masks, cropping photos, and other basic tasks. But what about the Elliptical Selection tool, which is just as handy and easy to use?. The Elliptical Selection tool, sometimes referred to as the Circular...
SOFTWARE
Fstoppers

How to Create a Realistic Coin in Adobe Photoshop

With many countries still experiencing different degrees of restrictions, arranging photoshoots can be difficult. If you want to keep learning, Photoshop techniques are a decent substitute. Many of us have had more time indoors of late and that can cause stagnation. There is a lot of photography that can be...
SOFTWARE
shutterbug.com

4-Minute Guide to LONG EXPOSURE Photography (VIDEO)

One sure way to capture impressive landscape images is to mount your camera on a tripod and experiment with long exposures. This enables you to convey a sense of movement, with cotton-like clouds and soft, flowing water. Unfortunately, many outdoor photographers shy away from this technique because they mistakenly believe...
PHOTOGRAPHY
shutterbug.com

Want Sharper Photos? 5 Tips for Precise Autofocus (VIDEO)

So you come across a beautiful scene, use the camera’s histogram to nail exposure, and find a great composition. Well, you just made a great shot—unless you pull it up on the computer and discover that the image is soft. There are a bunch of reasons for out-of-focus...
PHOTOGRAPHY
shutterbug.com

How to Nail Exposure with Rapidly Changing Light (VIDEO)

One of the key starting points for capturing great images is exposing a scene properly. And that holds true whether you’re photographing portraits, outdoor sports events, landscapes, indoor concerts, or other types of photos. Nailing exposure can often be a simple task, depending upon the situation. But when you’re...
PHOTOGRAPHY
marketsplash.com

How To Embed A Video In PowerPoint (Step By Step Tutorial)

Adding videos to your PowerPoint presentations will get the message across easily with more impact. Here you'll learn how to embed two types of videos into your PowerPoint presentation: videos from your computer, and videos from YouTube. This way, your PowerPoint presentations will have an exciting element that will keep...
COMPUTERS
shutterbug.com

How to Use Crazy Objects (Including a Potato) as Camera Lenses

Since you're a photographer, we're sure you've always wondered how to use various household items as a camera lens. For instance, instead of your fancy zoom, maybe a potato could be a camera lens? Or how about putting a toilet paper roll on front of your $5000 camera and using that as a lens?
PHOTOGRAPHY

Comments / 0

Community Policy