ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan reports 28,458 new cases of COVID-19, 350 deaths over 2-day period

WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mqy8V_0djvyO8i00

The State of Michigan reported Monday 28,458 new cases of COVID-19 over a two-day period and 350 new deaths, according to the latest numbers from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That averages 14,229 new COVID cases per day over Tuesday and Wednesday.

The 350 newly reported deaths include 282 that were identified during a review of vital records.

On Friday, a 20,346 cases per day average was reported, shattering the previous record.

The total number of confirmed cases in Michigan is 1,709,593 and the total number of deaths has reached 28,458.

The numbers come amid the state's fourth surge in COVID-19 cases. Michigan set a record for adults hospitalized with COVID-19, according to new data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

On Monday, Michigan reported 4,580 adults hospitalized with COVID-19. The previous record was 4,518 adults set on Dec. 13. Another 321 adults are hospitalized with suspected cases of COVID-19.

Metro Detroit has the majority of hospitalizations with 2,690 adults in the hospital with confirmed cases.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Lansing, MI
Coronavirus
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Lansing, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The State Of Michigan#Johns Hopkins University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy