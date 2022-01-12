ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otsego County, MI

Otsego County man charged for allegedly threatening circuit court judge

By FOX 17
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NwdnQ_0djvyNFz00

An Otsego County man has been charged for allegedly threatening a judge.

Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office says 32-year-old Jonathan Brisson threatened Circuit Court Chief Judge Colin G. Hunter via social media after being issued a protection order. We’re told he was charged Monday on one count of threatening terrorism.

“Threats against public officials will not be tolerated by my office,” says Nessel. “The facts of this case include very direct and detailed threats that cross the line between free speech and criminal behavior.”

Nessel’s office says Brisson was placed on a $50,000 cash surety bond, adding Brisson is not permitted to have guns, drugs or alcohol in his possession.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled to take place Thursday, Jan. 20.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Government
Otsego County, MI
Government
County
Otsego County, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy