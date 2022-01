I can pinpoint exactly when I realized my daughter was growing up and into a different age bracket, a.k.a., The Tween Years. To celebrate her 11th birthday, we opted for a small Covid-safe "hang out" in the park (I have, at least, progressed as to not call them play dates anymore). I was looking forward to meeting some fellow neighborhood parents, as she had entered middle school in the fall and was making some new friends who lived nearby. To my surprise, everyone arrived solo, without a parent in sight. Perhaps it was living in a pandemic bubble for the last year, or maybe it's simply my reluctance in recognizing children her age are becoming more independent, but that birthday play date, excuse me, "hang out", really hit me hard. It's here: I'm parenting during the tween tears.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO