Big30 Gears Up for the Release of His Debut Album

In a climate of self-love, meditation, energy and vibes, Pierre Bless creates a smooth entry into the scene and sets a positive mood with his latest hit “What’s Ya Sign.” The familiar bop is sampled from Biggie Smalls’ nostalgic hit, “Big Poppa.” Any woman can relate to the upbeat, catchy tune, which is Pierre’s primary goal-”I want to touch the hearts of every fan to influence them to Spread Love everywhere.” So far “What’s Ya Sign” has attracted the attention of over 250 powerful women influencers who have shared the record to their Instagram stories along with their zodiac, including reality stars Angel Love Davis (iloveangel2) and Juliette “Juju” Castaneda (@iamjuju_). The number of shares is growing organically every day and has even been on several radio shows including The Breakfast Club, On Air with Ryan Seacrest, The Steve Harvey Morning Show and The Sheryl Underwood Radio Morning Show.
