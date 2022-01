In addition, this month we remember the events of ‘Bloody Sunday’ in Northern Ireland in 1972 and the irruption of the supporters of Donald Trump on the Capitol in 2021. Near Giglio Island, the 300-meter long cruise ship Costa Concordia ran aground after colliding with a large rock on January 13, 2012. While moving through the Tyrrhenian Sea, with 4,229 people on board, a huge roar was felt and then the power went out. The objectionable note was carried out by the captain of the cruise, Francesco Schettino, who left the ship when many of its passengers and crew were waiting to be evacuated. The shipwreck caused the death of 32 people.

