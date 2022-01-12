ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple TV+ limited series ‘The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey’ starring Samuel L. Jackson sets March 11 premiere date

By Evan Selleck
idownloadblog.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSamuel L. Jackson (Pulp Fiction) is not a stranger to having work released on Apple TV+. The Banker came out some time ago, after all. But now he has a new project, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, coming soon to the streaming service. And now we finally know when it’s...

www.idownloadblog.com

